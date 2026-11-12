What to Pack for Ibiza: An SI Swimsuit Fashion Editor’s Guide to Style in Spain
When the SI Swimsuit team recently traveled to Spain for the forthcoming 2027 issue, we brought along 11 incredible women, who posed for the magazine in both Ibiza and Mallorca. Comprised of brand legends, familiar faces and rookies alike, we left the country with some truly amazing photographs—and some equally incredible style inspo for your next trip abroad.
On the days in which they weren’t posing in front of the camera in swimwear, brand talent explored everything Ibiza has to offer, from incredible beaches to mouthwatering local cuisine. And all the while, women like Gabi Moura, Meredith Mickelson and Kamie Crawford did so in incredible style.
In case you’re planning a trip abroad soon, we’ve got you covered when it comes to packing your suitcase. Below, you’ll find shoppable looks to elevate your vacation wardrobe, along with some IRL style inspo from what our brand models wore while they were in Ibiza.
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Get the Ibiza look
SI Swimsuit's assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, advises that a great vacation wardrobe in Ibiza should make a statement while being effortless. Swimwear by beloved brands like Hunza G, Monday Swimwear and Agua by Agua Bendita are all great choices to add to your suitcase.
“Ibiza is the place to have some fun with fashion, with crochet, sheer layers, metallic accessories and statement pieces from Cult Gaia for nights out,” Wentworth says. “The biggest packing rule? Bring pieces that can be styled multiple ways without sacrificing the fun of getting dressed on vacation. Always make room for a great pair of sunglasses, versatile sandals and at least one standout dress.”
Swimwear
- Agua Bendita Bea Bikini Top, $180 and Fawna Bikini Bottom, $120 (revolve.com)
- Morocco Top - Sardinia Stripe Azure, $33.90 and Bronte Bottom - Sardinia Stripe Azure, $29.70 (mondayswimwear.com)
Dresses
- MORE TO COME Misty Crochet Mini Dress, $88 (revolve.com)
- Carletta Dress, $898 (cultgaia.com)
- Lovers and Friends Katrine Sequin Mini Dress, $160 (revolve.com)
- Lovers and Friends Katrine Mini Dress, $239 (revolve.com)
Shoes and accessories
- Milano Sunglasses, $159 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Dulce Choker Necklace, $298 (cultgaia.com)
- Darya Cuff, $298 (cultgaia.com)
- Marbella - Gold Metallic Heel, $120 (mondayswimwear.com)
What SI Swimsuit models wore in Ibiza
From athleisure to colorful matching sets and crocheted cover-ups to sheer dresses, our brand models served up some seriously enviable vacation fashion. Check out just a few of the incredible ensembles these women put together while in Ibiza below.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.