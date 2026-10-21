The 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue is officially underway! Our first stop is in Spain, and the SI Swimsuit team is currently traveling between Mallorca and Ibiza with 11 incredible women, each of whom are posing for next year’s issue in the southwestern European country.

Along the way, models and staff are staying at ME Ibizia, a luxury seafront hotel along the Mediterranean known for its tranquillity and charm. The team will also temporarily reside at ZEL Mallorca, where lifestyle is prioritized and guests are encouraged to reconnect with themselves while enjoying the island’s vibrant energy.

From brand legends and familiar faces to athletes brand-new to the fold, below, we’re introducing you to each of the fabulous women who are posing for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue in Spain. Plus, be sure to stay tuned in to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram feed and our website, as we’ll continue to bring you some exclusive content while on site with these women over the next week and a half.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for her fourth consecutive year, Sims is a proud model and mom who is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens). The nonprofit organization hosts the Pageant of Hope™, an international event focused on building confidence and self-esteem in children and teens in challenging environments.

A content creator and influencer, Sims is known for her elevated golf ensembles, which she regularly showcases on the green while supporting her husband, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The two share their son, Crew, together, and Sims famously walked the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in 2023 while eight months pregnant.

The former Miss Georgia Teen USA first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2024 after co-winning the brand’s Swim Search open casting call the year prior. Sims earned Rookie of the Year honors for her photo shoot in Mexico, and has since posed for the magazine in Bermuda, Fort Myers, Fla., and now Spain.

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Following a dazzling rookie photo shoot in the 2026 issue, Mickelson is back and better than ever. The model and actor, who made her mark while on location in Botswana for last year’s magazine, has been working in the industry since the age of 14. Her editorial work has been featured in publications like Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, Maxim and many others.

A native of Georgia, Mickelson has also collaborated with notable brands including SKIMS, Maybelline and Christian Louboutin on campaigns that intersect lifestyle, fashion and entertainment. On screen, she is known for her work in projects like Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Beauty, and Mickelson will appear in the forthcoming season of Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison.

Charley Hull

Charley Hull | Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Professional golfer Charley Hull will make her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2027 issue. After turning pro in 2013, Hull quickly became the youngest player to ever represent Europe in the Solheim Cup at the age of 17. Now 30, the English golfer is a three-time LPGA Tour winner who reached her career high of No. 3 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings in February 2026.

Earlier this year, Hull finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open in addition to recording top-10 finishes at top events like the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open.

XANDRA

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A professional DJ, producer and model, XANDRA returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year in a row. The Ohio native has made a name for herself in the music industry and is known for her high-energy sets and ability to read a crowd.

In recent years, XANDRA has performed at countless music festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago, EDC Las Vegas, Project Glow and others. She has also appeared at Ushuaïa Ibiza and performed several headlining events throughout North America.

The first time her path crossed with SI Swimsuit, XANDRA performed as a DJ during the brand’s Swim Week Runway Show in 2023. She went on to make her debut in the magazine the following year with a beautiful photo shoot in Belize. Following her rookie year, XANDRA has also posed for the annual publication in Jamaica and Montauk. N.Y.

Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd | Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, Fudd is a standout guard for the Dallas Wings. During her first season in the league, the UConn graduate became the first rookie in WNBA history to win the All-Star Three-Point Contest.

During her collegiate basketball career, Fudd helped lead the Huskies to the 2025 National Championship, where she was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. Outside of her sport, the Virginia native cohosts the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast alongside sports media personality Ashanti Plummer. Fudd will make her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2027 issue.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the fold after her cover girl year, Williams English is back for her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit Issue feature. After winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, the model, television personality and proud mom has also posed for the magazine in Mexico, Jamaica and Montauk, N.Y., the latter of which resulted in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

An international model since the age of 16, Williams English has worked everywhere from Taipei to Barcelona and has collaborated with fashion and lifestyle brands such as Macy’s and Alo Yoga.

A staple on reality TV, Williams English first appeared on E!’s WAGS LA in 2015, and remained on the show for all three seasons through 2017. The Canadian model returned to her television roots earlier this year with the premiere of Hulu’s The Girls.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Shirt by EB Denim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A popular Peloton Instructor, bestselling author, motivational speaker, model, host and more, Oyeneyin returns for round two this year after winning Swim Search in 2025. The open casting call receives thousands of applications each year, and the winner earns a guaranteed feature in the next year’s print issue. Oyeneyin is a powerful presence across fitness and entertainment, and her 2027 Spain shoot will mark her second in-print feature with the magazine.

The athlete first joined SI Swimsuit alongside her fellow top six Swim Search finalists at Swim Week in Miami, where she walked in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. As noted above, her win secured her a spot in the 2026 issue, where she traveled to Montauk, N.Y., for a beautiful rookie feature. She also reunited with SI Swimsuit this summer for another turn on the catwalk, lighting up the stage at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show for a second consecutive year.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Following her headline-making runway debut at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Moura quickly became a style star to watch. Since then, the model and content creator has grown her global audience to over 14 million followers across all platforms, where she’s an authentic and engaging voice in the beauty and fashion space. Her platform has also led her to partnerships with major brands, including YSL and L'Oréal. And in October, she made her highly anticipated return to the catwalk at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 2027 issue will be Moura’s sophomore shoot with the magazine. The model first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2026, posing on the sun-drenched shores of Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. She reunited with the magazine in the Sunshine State shortly after the annual issue dropped online, strutting her stuff on the Swim Week catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Kittle’s first SI Swimsuit foray saw her land a front-page spot on the February 2026 digital issue as one of six cover models. The wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, she traveled to the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., alongside fellow NFL WAGs and digital cover stars Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani. The social media personality also walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami, where her husband cheered her on from the audience. In 2027, she’ll appear in the print magazine for the first time.

A lifestyle, fashion and sports content creator, Kittle has built an impressive content portfolio over the years. This includes the Kittle Things podcast, which she cohosts with her husband, and the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube, which she cohosts with fellow NFL partner and Off Season founder Kristin Juszczyk.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A three-time SI Swimsuit model, Crawford will return to the magazine’s glossy pages for the first time in three years. The prolific model debuted in SI Swimsuit in 2022, posing for a breathtaking rookie feature in St. Croix. She reunited with the team in Dominica in 2023 for another round, returning a year later for a beautiful shoot in Belize.

Best known for her time hosting the hit MTV reality series Catfish: The TV Show and Paramount+’s Are You The One?, Crawford has had an exciting few years since her last feature. She’s grown her following to over 2.4 million across all platforms, and now hosts and executive produces the Webby Award-winning podcast Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader has appeared in every issue of SI Swimsuit since her 2019 Swim Search open casting call win. In 2023, she was featured on the cover with her Dominica shoot and a year later, she joined the 2024 class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th Anniversary issue. Most recently, she shone on the shores of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 issue, and she rocked the catwalk in Miami for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Beyond SI Swimsuit, Nader has appeared in major campaigns for brands including La Perla, Laura Mercier, Clarins and Covergirl. She’s also parlayed her modeling success into a flourishing TV career. In 2024, she competed on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and in 2025, she and her sisters made their mark on reality TV with Love Thy Nader. And 2027 will be a particularly exciting year for the model, as she’ll star in Fox’s Baywatch reboot, premiering in January.

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