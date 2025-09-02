Winnie Harlow’s Golf Course Outfit Is Preppy Chic With a Twist
When Winnie Harlow stepped onto the green for a round of golf at Florida’s Shell Bay Club in Hallandale Beach, the SI Swimsuit Legend got her game on gorgeously.
Harlow, who rang in her 31st birthday in July, headed to the Sunshine State for her fiancé, Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Kuzma’s, Celebrity Golf Tournament for The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation. The mid-July event marked the organization’s second annual outing, and the model is not done showing off photos from the day. In her post from this past weekend, she went for sporty glam.
Winnie Harlow makes a bikini top sporty for golf event
View Harlow’s post here.
For her look, Harlow paired a pleated beige mini skirt with a plaid matching set—featuring a triangle bikini top and a cropped jacket. She accessorized the outfit with a chunky gold necklace and hoops, a duo of tennis bracelets and a matching gold watch. A pair of comfy Chanel sneakers (plus a Louis Vuitton golf bag to match her purse) completed her ensemble.
“Giving back to single mothers, of which Kyle and I were both raised, is such an honour & dream come true!” the model penned on Instagram, with a 15-slide carousel from the day of festivities. “Thank you mama [Karri Kuzma] for all you put into the foundation, I know it’s your whole heart ❤️.”
“This event means so much to me and my family, and I am incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support from our friends, partners, and participants,” Kuzma said of the tournament, which accumulated over a million dollars for the foundation, per The Flint Courier News. “The funds raised will help further our mission to create lasting change for families in need. We’re already looking forward to growing this event year after year.”
Harlow’s own sun care brand, Cay Skin, was a sponsor of the event for a second year in a row, as the model clutched its ISLE NOURISHING BODY MIST ($27) and applied its ISLE LIP BALM ($16) during her day on the course.
Before she was deemed a brand legend in 2024, the model—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 from Great Exuma—sat down with our team to chat about her line.
“The biggest standout with my line of SPF, the first thing I’m thinking about is how it looks on everyone’s skin tone because I never think that anyone should compromise their skin health and protection for beauty,” she shared.
“For me, it’s very hard to find things that are tinted that I could just put all over my face because it will leave my vitiligo orange or it will leave my brown skin with a white cast,” the model continued. “Making sure that I’m formulating for all skin tones, types and conditions is so important to me.”