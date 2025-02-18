Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Get Engaged in Turks and Caicos Surrounded by Roses
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged! The NBA player proposed to the supermodel on Feb. 13 during a dreamy getaway to Turks and Caicos. The couple, who have been together since 2020, announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 18, sharing stunning images from the romantic moment.
“Congratulations Winne!!!! Wonderful news!!!!!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Awwwww congratulations baby!!!! Yes!! Super happy for u!!! Love wins!!!❤️😍😍😍😍😍,” La La Anthony exclaimed.
Harlow, 30, looked radiant in an all-red ensemble as she cozied up to Kuzma, 29, in the first snap of her engagement photo dump. The intimate cover image featured the lovebirds kissing, while later pics revealed the duo lovingly gazing at each other as Harlow sat on Kuzma’s lap, surrounded by a sea of red roses while on a private chartered flight.
The proposal upon landing, which Kuzma had been planning for six months, was set against an extravagant floral backdrop arranged by Venus et Fleur, complete with a bespoke white rose wall displaying “K ❤️ W” in pink roses.
The model’s carousel also included a close-up shot of her dazzling new bling—an 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring with two baguette stones on the side, which Kuzma spent three months designing himself.
“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”
Their engagement weekend was filled with romantic touches. Kuzma surprised the Cay Skin founder with a private plane decked out in balloons, chocolates and champagne, initially making her think it was just a lavish Valentine’s Day celebration. But once he began reading a heartfelt poem mid-flight, Harlow had an inkling that something more was happening. When Kuzma reached the final line—“Will you be my wife?”—she said yes before he even had the chance to pull out the ring
“I still had no idea what this was,” she recalled of being totally surprised. “I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’”
The proposal was a moment years in the making. The Milwaukee Bucks player had been planning the grand gesture for six months, but he had the idea in mind since the pair’s first vacation to the Caribbean island in 2022. During that trip, Harlow told Kuzma that their sunset swim under the stars was the best day of her life. The athlete knew right then and there that Turks and Caicos would be the perfect place to ask the SI Swimsuit legend to marry him.