XANDRA Elevates Denim-on-Denim Trend in Edgy Set
XANDRA is showing why a luxurious hotel room is a remarkable setting for a magazine-worthy photo shoot.
The SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand in 2024 with her Belize shoot before returning in 2025 for a shoot in Jamaica—looks as dreamy as ever in her latest Instagram post, showcasing the photos she took in a rather stunning location.
The DJ opens up her photo set with a snap of her sitting on the marble floor while giving the camera a serious gaze. She sports a distressed gray denim set, its color ashen to bring some more dimension to the pigment as well as the fabric of the piece. She pairs this outfit with a set of dark denim knee-high boots. The boots are pointed with gold going across the front—a design that brings some extra opulence to the Diesel shoe.
In the next slide, she poses in front of her mirror, but this time she adds a pair of dark-tinted round sunglasses to the fold. Her choice of accessories was already fire, with her bling doing more than enough to make the outfit flourish. Without a doubt, this is a hot look for the edgier fashion girlies to replicate for the season.
But serving looks isn’t the only thing the model is occupied with these days. In fact, she has her hands tied with renovating her house. The DJ took to TikTok to let her fans know that she’s going against the grain with her latest home project by transforming her extra bedroom into a large closet—not just to make a space for her to get glammed up, but also to create a place for her to dance the night away while making some sick beats.
“It’s time for another house update,” she shared. “As you guys know, I’ve been renovating my house for literally so long. But I’m really excited because today we are doing the last and final step, and that is I’m turning one of the bedrooms in my house into a walk-in closet/DJ booth.”
She added, “Was this necessarily something I needed? Absolutely no. But this is just something that I wanted forever, so I’m going to show you guys exactly what’s happening. I think it’s going to take four days to set it up. I’m going to show you guys the before and after.”
XANDRA proceeded to show all the construction going on behind the scenes, detailing the layout of the room as well as where everything is going to go.
By the looks of it, it's going to be a stunning room where stunning outfits—including ensembles like her latest denim look—will be created. It’ll be exciting to see what other outfits she has on the way.