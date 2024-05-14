Xandra Pohl
Professional DJ Xandra Pohl made her rookie debut in 2024, almost a year after she nailed her set—and made a surprise catwalk appearance—at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. She graduated from the University of Miami in 2023 with a degree in marketing and a minor in music business. She quickly went viral on TikTok, sharing her passion for music and promoting her work, and has since performed at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, opened for Kygo at the Pegasus World Cup, for Calvin Harris and Kygo at the Palm Tree Festival, and for The Chainsmokers at Surf Lodge on the Fourth of July.
The Ohio native has also launched her own Drunk tour and traveled to 16 stops across the country, performing her own set for thousands of fans.
Pohl’s vibrant personality, relatable content and large social following have led to brand partnerships with YSL Beauty, Coach, L’Oreal Paris and Caudalie.