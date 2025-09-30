XANDRA and Kelsey Anderson Show Why This Go-To Combo Will Never Go Out of Style
“Give you high fashion in a simple white tee” is the Beyoncé lyric that best represents the fashion XANDRA and her good friend Kelsey Anderson are bringing to the world. The two celebrities are prime examples of why the classic combo of a white top and denim jeans can be relied on to serve effortless style.
Anderson took to her Instagram account this week to show off how she and XANDRA were twinning with their outfits. Planned or not, both of them slayed. Anderson wore a form-fitting white cropped tank top and dark-wash boyfriend jeans, while XANDRA wore a white ribbed zip-up corset shirt and bleached jeans. Both ensembles were flirty, fun and certainly nailed today’s current style trends.
In another snap in the former The Bachelor contestant’s photo drop, XANDRA could be spotted again—but this time, the DJ was sitting high in the sky on a luxurious-looking plane. Her look for her ride was just as casual and cool as her cover photo look, with the SI Swimsuit model sporting a light gray pullover with a pair of black bottoms.
It’s good to see XANDRA in good spirits, as the two-time SI Swimsuit model recently gave fans a heartbreaking update on her foster dog situation with her sweet pup, Crew. Earlier this week, she took to TikTok with teary eyes to share more details, as well as her hopes to find the perfect family for the sweet pup.
“I knew that fostering was going to be really, really hard, especially this being my first dog. But I know my purpose is to find the best family and fit possible for Crew because he’s perfect,” the model said. “There’s nothing I want more in the entire world than to have him as my pet, but there’s just no way with my schedule and how much I leave. It’s just not fair to him. He deserves a family, a pool, and people that are home all the time, and I just can’t do that.“
She continued, adding, “I want to be able to do this, not just for Crew, but for so many other dogs that come through. This is the official post that Crew is up for adoption.” XANDRA then went on to state that, although it will be difficult to let her beloved foster dog go, she knows this is the best course of action for both of them.