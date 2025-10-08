Yumi Nu Channels Y2K Style in NYC One Week Ahead of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Yumi Nu’s latest outfit embodies all the things everyone loves about Y2K fashion. She took to Instagram to not only show us her effortless, casual style but also to tease an exciting event she has coming up.
The model’s most recent attire consisted of a light khaki cropped jacket and a pair of classic blue denim jeans. The combo was made even better by her choice of accessories, which included a white cropped shirt underneath the jacket, a pair of black sunglasses, booties and a trapezoid-shaped purse, which she carried on one shoulder. Everything came together to make for a flawless outfit for her day out in New York City.
Check out Nu’s post here.
In her Instagram video, the model could be seen smiling happily in front of a billboard for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show right in the middle of the city. The billboard featured Nu posing alongside other models scheduled to walk during the runway show, including Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge.
“1 WEEK TO GO,” the model wrote in her caption, letting her followers know to keep an eye out for what’s sure to be one of the most thrilling nights on TV next week. This year marks Nu’s first time being featured in the show—a momentous occasion that still has her feeling over the moon.
“So excited,” Nu answered during a Q&A session with Victoria’s Secret when asked what energy she’s bringing to the show. “Pinching myself if that’s an energy.”
As for what she did to land herself such an awesome opportunity, the four-time SI Swimsuit model highlighted the power of writing down manifestations: “Write it down. I wrote this down so long ago, so many times, and I let it go. And, here I am.”
The 2025 event marks the 25th anniversary of the show since its first-ever launch back in August 1995. After the inaugural show, the runway affair returned annually until November 2018. From there, the show went on an extended hiatus but would later return in October 2024.
As stated by Nu, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show officially returns on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The event will be held in New York City and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch all the action on YouTube Live, TikTok Live and Instagram Live on the fashion brand’s official account: @VictoriasSecret.