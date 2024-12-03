Zendaya Is Picture of Elegance in White Fitted Gown on New York Red Carpet
Over the years, we’ve come to expect a lot of Zendaya—and for good reason. She always delivers. On the screen, she never fails to amaze us with her impeccable acting. On the red carpet, she always manages to leave us speechless with her expertly curated fashion.
Last night, her appearance at the 34th annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York paid tribute to both of those things. First, the fashion. The 28-year-old arrived—as always—dressed to impress. For the occasion, American stylist Law Roach dressed the star actress in a fitted white halter neck gown from Louis Vuitton. From the front, it appeared much simpler than some of her previous red carpet looks. And while it was that, the open back injected a touch more eye-catching glamour into the look. She complemented the number with simple silver jewelry. In other words, it was simple and classy in the best way.
But the red carpet wasn’t the only place that Zendaya shone last night. In addition to flexing her impeccable sense of fashion, the star actress accepted the Spotlight Tribute for her performance in Challengers.
According to the executive director of The Gotham, Jeffrey Sharp, awarding Zendaya the tribute was somewhat of a no-brainer. “Zendaya’s magnetic portrayal of Tashi Donaldson in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers exemplifies the creative excellence that The Gotham celebrates,” he said. “Her performances in Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, and Euphoria have made her one of the most captivating actors of her generation. Her multi-layered performance at the heart of Challengers earned widespread acclaim, including a nomination for Best Feature at this year’s Gothams. We look forward to honoring her work with our Spotlight Tribute.”
Zendaya is an award-winning actress with two Emmys to her name (among many other things). That being said, it comes as no surprise that she managed to secure this latest honor. And it’s likewise no surprise that she did it in style. The talk surrounding the press tour for Challengers itself was as much about the actress’s fashion choices as it was about the film itself. Each and every stop on the tour (and there were many) she managed to make an impression with her expertly styled, tennis-inspired outfits.
In other words, Zendaya really can do it all—she can play and look the part.