Zendaya Turns Heads in Billowing Vera Wang Gown at ‘Challengers’ Premiere
Tuesday brought only the latest example of American actress and musician Zendaya’s expert fashion sense. The 27-year-old has been on a roll lately, donning the most glamorous styles for her back-to-back press tours. Between her futuristic styles for the Dune: Part Two premieres and red carpet engagements and her sports-inspired picks for Challengers events, she has proven that she knows how to get into character.
And last night she did it yet again. The Euphoria star showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of her soon-to-be released tennis film, Challengers, in a custom Vera Wang gown. Though somewhat of a departure from her previous press tour looks, which were much more obviously tennis-inspired (in color and form), her latest outfit was eye-catching all the same.
The black and pale pink gown featured a black lace underwire bodice, which trailed into a billowing pink silk satin skirt with black tulle paneling. Unlike the fitted or A-line styles that she had previously worn for the film’s promotional events, the Vera Wang number was full ball gown complete with a train.
Where both hair and makeup were concerned, Zendaya let the dress have its moment. She opted for a very simple messy bun and a minimal face of makeup. Similarly, she forewent jewelry with the exception of one diamond ring on her left hand.
Challengers, which stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, will be released in theaters on April 26. And, as excited as we are to see it, we have to admit we’ll be bummed to see an end to the actress’s incredible fashion moments.