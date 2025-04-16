Zendaya Channels Her Inner Space Goddess With Pixie Cut for Ad With Activewear Brand ‘On’
It’s a good day when we’re blessed with new content from Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach—and today, my friends, is a good day.
The 28-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress and undisputed fashion icon has been in high demand for the last few years (actually, for the last decade, if we’re being honest), starring in blockbuster franchises like Dune and Spider-Man, while also taking on unique projects like Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and Chris Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey. But when she's not lighting up our screens, the Euphoria star can be found leaving us breathless with her incredible fashion moments.
Well, we got to add another look to the ever-expanding list today, as Zendaya’s iconic stylist, Law Roach, posted a couple of clips to Instagram from a new campaign for the activewear brand On, and no amount of warning could’ve prepared us for the sheer fabulousness that followed:
The ad saw Zendaya starring in what Roach dubbed “The Greatest Movie NEVER Made,” turning an otherwise ordinary ad for activewear into a stunning sci-fi spectacle. Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, the clip showed Zendaya joining a rag-tag space crew called “The Zone Dreamers,” who are on a journey promising to “push their limits” and “realize their wildest dreams.”
“You can do anything. You can...you can be anyone,” Zendaya assured herself in the opening moments of the ad, sporting her usual curly ‘do before trading in those modern locks for a more futuristic pixie cut and pointed ears, looking like a character plucked straight out of Star Trek. She and the rest of the crew then venture off to exercise around the spaceship, really putting their On activewear to work.
Zendaya’s overall look is genuinely breathtaking. The shaggy pixie cut is inspired, framing the actress’s face at all the right angles in the ultimate disheveled-but-by-design style. Her makeup is left muted and natural, which only further highlights her out-of-this-world beauty.
“Some of my best work!!!” Roach’s caption read, and we’d be hard-pressed not to agree with him (seriously, someone hide the scissors before we take our hair into our own hands!). And fans of the duo were quick to agree, sounding off in the comment section:
“ALIEN SUPERSTARRRRR YOU DID AN AWESOME JOB 😍,” one user exclaimed.
“The references to B-films 50s space flicks...I LOVE IT,” another commenter commended.
“Idk how you envision all your looks. Simply astonishing,” another fan added.
Overall, it’s a fantastic ad featuring yet another iconic collab by this fabulous duo! Honestly, the only real problem now is that we all want to see Zendaya positively kill it in a sci-fi role with this exact aesthetic.
You can check out more of “The Zendaya Edit” for On here!