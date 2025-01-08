Zendaya Flashes Diamond Ring in Edgy All-Black Leather Ensemble for ‘Challengers’ Screening
Zendaya might just be off the market for good after potentially taking the next step with Tom Holland and she’s only refueling the rumors with her Monday night appearance.
The Dune actress stepped out a day after she sparked engagement rumors to all but confirm that the diamond ring she rocked for the Golden Globes wasn’t just any ring that went with her gorgeous orange evening gown. On the night of Jan. 6, she flashed the same ring during a screening of Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers in West Hollywood, Calif. and all eyes were drawn to the bling, as well as her edgy all-black outfit and newly-styled bangs.
Although not all of the details surrounding the suspected engagement, which TMZ reports is confirmed, have not been made public, sources say that Holland popped the big question sometime around the holiday season when they celebrated with Zendaya’s family.
“We're told Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement -- it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal -- instead, it was very romantic and intimate,” TMZ says. “Our sources say the family wasn't there ... it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.”
In addition to the diamond ring, fans spotted a lowercase “T” tattoo on Zendaya’s side when she was flawlessly posing on the Golden Globes red carpet. It’s unclear when she got the tattoo or if it’s permanent. Even so, nothing says utter devotion like getting a significant other’s initial as their very first tattoo.
As Zendaya and Holland are relatively private people––especially when it comes to their romantic relationship––they prefer not to let the world know more than it needs to. Their discreet engagement, if it is true, is just a sliver of how much the couple is willing to keep between themselves and their loved ones.
The two private individuals have yet to publicly comment on the engagement reports. However, this could be attributed to the two, especially Holland, refusing to let Instagram control his life. In 2022, the Crowded Room spoke about the toll Instagram has had on his mental health, believing that social media can be “overstimulating” and “overwhelming.” He also noted that he struggled with reading things about himself online, a fact that may shed more light on why he and Zendaya don't post much about their relationships on their respective profiles.
While we still don’t know for sure whether or not this beloved celebrity couple is engaged or not, it’s likely the Golden Globes and recent Challengers screening won’t be the last time Zendaya flaunts her diamond ring for the world to see. Perhaps the two will eventually speak on this suspected major life moment.