Zendaya Marvels in Elegant Monochromatic Look for 2025 Met Gala
It was lucky No. 7 for Zendaya on Monday, as the two-time Emmy Award winner stepped out for her seventh appearance at the Met Gala.
Dressed in an all-white three-piece pantsuit, the 28-year-old looked absolutely striking on her solo outing in New York City. In tribute to the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style“—inspired by the 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller—Zendaya pushed boundaries with her newest look.
The actress’s white blazer effortlessly hugged her figure, her pants flared into a retro bell bottom and a matching white hat completed the ensemble from head to toe.
In previous years, Zendaya shared the carpet with longtime stylist Law Roach. This year, the two decided to step out separately, Roach previously disclosed to E! News. “We’re doing our own thing this year which is exciting,” Roach told Erin Lim Rhodes at the Fashion Trust Awards on April 8.
Zendaya also praised her history with Roach last month. “Law and I, obviously we’ve been working together for many years and we’ve been doing themed dressing since Greatest Showman,” the Euphoria lead said. “It’s so nice to be able to experiment with fashion.“
On brand with her sentiment, this year’s Met Gala marks the actress’s first in a pantsuit look. Making her Met Gala debut at only 18 years old, Zendaya has sported a number of extravagant gowns. This year sees a different silhouette, and we’re obsessed.
However, this isn’t the first time that Zendaya has added headwear to her ensemble. In 2024, both of her glamorous looks featured a type of headpiece—one featuring a large feather, and the other adorned with flowers.
This year, she stuck to a monochromatic moment, with minimal embellishments. The simplicity and elegance of the look immediately caught our eyes, as the actress looked as radiant and powerful as ever.
The Met Gala comes during a busy spring season for the actress. In the midst of the prestigious fundraising event, Zendaya has been spotted on more career ventures, including shooting season 3 of Euphoria.
The HBO hit show is slated for a return in 2026, as Zendaya joins fellow Met Gala attendee, Sydney Sweeney, in the show that’s garnered a worldwide fanbase.
For more looks, watch the Met Gala red carpet, happening right now, on theVogue YouTube channel or on E!.