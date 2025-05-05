Sydney Sweeney Positively Sparkles in Beaded Black Gown on Met Gala Carpet
It’s officially the first Monday in May, so all of the fashion lovers out there already know what that means: the Met Gala is upon us!
The annual extravaganza officially returned this week, and all of the biggest names in movies, TV, music and more made their way down the floral blue carpet in their best designer looks. For 2025, the theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code for the event noted as “tailored for you.” Per Vogue, the theme and exhibition were inspired by the work of Monica Miller, a Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University, and was meant to explore and celebrate styles synonymous with “Black dandyism.”
One of the many famous faces in attendace for the evening was Sydney Sweeney, taking a break from filming the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria to stun fans with her 2025 Met Gala look.
For the evening, the actress donned an exquisite floor-length beaded black gown. The piece positively sparkled beneath the blazing lights of the carpet, truly taking the dress code of “tailored for you” into account, as the gown fit her like a well-worn glove. Featuring tasseled sleeves and a daring keyhole neckline with a gorgeous gold accent piece sitting just above the bust, Sweeney opted for matching gold accessories to finish off the ensemble, including bejeweled earrings and several rings.
Her hair and makeup were equally awe-inspiring, with Sweeney’s signature blonde tresses slicked back tight into a shapely bun that sat high on the back of her head, with two swirls left out for a couple of stylish swoops on her forehead. For makeup, the name of the game was “seriously sultry,” with the actress’s glowing skin acting as the perfect base for some smoky gray eyeshadow, plush eyelashes and nude lips.
The superstar has been quite busy recently, whether it be filming the aforementioned next season of HBO’s hit show or promoting her upcoming film The Housemaid—a psychological thriller based on the 2022 bestselling Freida McFadden novel of the same name, where she stars alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone.
On top of all of this—the Met Gala, the A-list roles, etc.—Sweeney also recently adopted the most adorable puppy in the whole entire world, Sully Bear (I sincerely cannot stress enough how much that statement is not an exaggeration), so it’s safe to say 2025 has been an incredible year for the actress so far!