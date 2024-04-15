The actress stepped out in Milan to promote her upcoming tennis drama film, ‘Challengers.’

Zendaya Just Rocked This Supermodel’s Elegant White Mini Dress From the ’90s
Ananya Panchal
Zendaya is pulling from the archives for her impeccable Challengers press tour looks, and we’re especially intrigued by her latest outfit. The actress worked with her trusty image architect, Law Roach, who picked a stunning, sophisticated, quiet luxury-approved white mini dress from Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 collection. The low-back, halter-neck number featured the cutest collared details and a trendy tennis-inspired pleated skirt. It was first worn on the runway by one-time SI Swimsuit legend and industry icon Cindy Crawford.
The 27-year-old’s hair, short and recently dyed blonde for the film, was styled in a similar way to the supermodel’s signature voluminous waves, and she completed the outfit with white pointed-toe stilettos. For jewelry, the Disney Channel alumna kept things simple with just a single silver bangle bracelet and chunky ring. She showed off her slim figure, long legs and sun-kissed glow as she posed at the photo call in front of the Duomo di Milano cathedral on April 14, promoting the upcoming drama film.
We’re predicting a major resurgence in tenniscore this summer, and it is thanks in part to Roach’s consistently genius vision and Zendaya’s flawless execution, as seen here.
“We are constantly trying to be inspired by the film, whether that be literally—like this morning, I had tennis balls in my shoes—or more just the essence of a character, or a concept, or an idea,” the Euphoria star stated.
Challengers is set to hit theaters on April 26, and also stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Zendaya plays the role of former tennis prodigy Tashi, who becomes a coach for her husband, Art (played by Faist), while navigating a messy love triangle.