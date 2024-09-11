Alex Morgan’s Net Worth in 2024: The Newly-Retired Player Has Given Her All to Soccer
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Professional soccer player Alex Morgan is known for her exceptional sports skills and her dedication to leveling the playing field for women everywhere. The San Diego Wave FC captain is a two-time Olympic medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who is married to college sweetheart Servando Carrasco, is also a mom, investor, entrepreneur and trailblazer, inspiring young girls and moms in sports all over the world. She launched the Alex Morgan Foundation in 2023 with the goal of creating equity and opportunity on the field and off.
“Being confident is inherently difficult, I think for girls and women. I’ve had my fair share of inequity in sport and in life and I want to be able to use my platform to make a difference in the community,” Morgan has said. “Here in San Diego, we’re launching the Alex Morgan Foundation—creating a path forward for girls and using the platform of sport to help with confidence and self-belief. I want moms to feel like they have the resources necessary to tackle having a child and dominate in the workplace. Sport has given me just an incredible platform to be the best version of myself. I want every girl to be able to experience that.”
Since starting with the Western New York Flash, Morgan has played for other clubs, including Seattle Sounders FC, Portland Thorns FC and Orlando Pride. She has also served short stints abroad, playing for Olympique Lyonnais in France, where she helped the team win the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2017. She joined the U.S. women’s national team roster and contributed to victories in the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups. The latter win was a historic year, as the USWNT filed (and later won) a class action lawsuit demanding equal pay for the national men’s and women’s team players. The 2012 Female Athlete of the Year has also made significant impacts in the Olympics, earning a gold medal in the ’12 London games, and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In 2021, Morgan, who officially retired this month, joined the NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC. Earlier this year, Morgan scored the winning goal in the 2024 Challenge Cup with just two minutes left in the game, and secured the first victory of the tournament for the Wave. She was then named MVP of the cup.
How did Alex Morgan get her start?
Morgan began playing soccer at a young age with the AYSO league. She showed early promise and played club soccer for Cypress Elite, where she helped the team win the Coast Soccer League championship and placed third at the under-19 level.
Alex Morgan college career
She continued the sport in college, at the University of California Berkeley, and was a standout NCAA Division I player for the Golden Bears. Morgan’s university career was marked by her impressive goal-scoring ability, which led to her being the first overall pick in the Women’s Professional Soccer draft in 2011, when she landed with the Western New York Flash.
Alex Morgan 2024 salary
In 2023, Morgan was ranked as No. 14 on Forbes’s list of the highest-paid female athletes, making about $800,000 on the field and $7 million off of it, through sponsorships, endorsements and public appearances. For this season, her salary from San Diego Wave FC was estimated to be around $450,000 annually. This figure includes her base salary and performance bonuses.
Alex Morgan endorsement deals and brand partners
The 35-year-old has secured numerous endorsement deals with major brands, significantly boosting her income. She has partnerships with companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Reese‘s, Uber, Body Armor and Panasonic. Morgan has also worked with Beats by Dre, ChapStick and Molecule Sports, among others. These endorsements are a significant part of her financial portfolio, with deals often worth several hundred thousand dollars each.
Alex Morgan net worth
As of 2024, Morgan’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This figure reflects her earnings from her soccer career, endorsements and various other business ventures. Morgan’s consistent performance on the field, coupled with her marketability off it, has allowed her to build a substantial financial portfolio.
Morgan has diversified her income through various business ventures—she cofounded the media and lifestyle company, TOGETHXR, alongside fellow athletes Simone Manuel, Chloe Kim and Sue Bird. The brand aims to promote content that highlights women in sports, culture and activism.
Alex Morgan retirement
Morgan made two major announcements on Sept. 4, revealing in an Instagram and TikTok post that she would be retiring immediately and is expecting baby No. 2. She and Carrasco are already parents to a daughter named Charlie.
“I have so much clarity about this decision, and I’m so happy to be able to finally tell you,” she said. “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer. I gave everything to this sport, and what I got in return was more than what I could have ever dreamed of.”
Alex Morgan’s net worth compared to male soccer players
While Morgan’s estimated net worth of $3 million places her among the wealthiest female soccer players globally, highlighting her success in leveraging her sports career into a broader brand, she pales in comparison to male soccer professionals, especially athletes in Europe.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with net worths of around $600 million and $500 million, respectively, are among the highest-earning athletes in the world, with substantial incomes from club salaries, endorsements and their own business ventures. Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé also have significantly higher net worths, at approximately $200 million and $150 million, respectively, primarily due to their club salaries and major endorsement deals.
While Morgan has several high-profile endorsements, they are on a smaller scale compared to the multi-million dollar deals secured by male players like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappé. The disparity in net worth also reflects the significant difference in salaries between male and female soccer players, with top male players earning much higher club salaries.