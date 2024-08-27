Kayla Itsines Makes Working Out Easier Than Ever With This 6-Move At-Home Routine
Fitting movement into our already busy schedules is never easy. Making a habit of it requires pushing past the difficulties and leaning into the benefits of an active lifestyle. For digital fitness instructor Kayla Itsines, that means crafting workout routines that are as effective as they are efficient. The Australian Sweat App founder has become adept at coming up with versatile sets that can be performed anytime, anywhere with very little equipment.
Her latest “minimal equipment workout,” as she called it, is just that. Requiring nothing more than a sturdy household chair, the six-move routine is perfect for at home or on the go. The set combines a touch of cardio with upper body strength—and moves that target the arms and core, in particular.
The quick set is composed of the following six moves:
- Mountain climber (20 seconds)
- Knee-ups (10 reps per side)
- Tricep dip (12 reps)
- Elevated glute bridge (12 reps)
- Knee tuck (10 reps)
- Decline shoulder tap (12 reps)
To get the most out of the routine, Itsines recommended repeating the set three times through.
If nothing else, her latest quick routine proves that working out doesn’t have to be complex—to involve heavy weights or machines or a lot of time and space, for example—to be effective. Really, all you need is your bodyweight and a little bit of room to move around. And, in this case, a sturdy chair for balance.
For Itsines’s full demonstration and more fitness content, check out her Instagram platform and the Sweat App, which features hundreds of on-demand classes.