This Yogi Offers Tips for Avoiding Exercise Burnout in the New Year
We’ve all been there before: after establishing a new workout routine you’re super excited about, a few weeks (or months) in, you start to feel fatigued. You’re no longer seeing the immediate results that initially kept you motivated and have hit a plateau. The good news is, there are ways to avoid exercise burnout, and yogi Morgan Tyler has built her entire platform around the concept.
Her bite-sized strength and yoga workouts are designed to be both effective and sustainable, and started from her desire to incorporate shorter, more efficient workouts into her own weekly routine.
“I began programming my own fitness routines and over time realized I was gaining more strength than ever before,” Tyler explains. “Who knew rest and doing less could lead to more results? This led me to launch the Bite-Sized Method, where I now have the privilege of helping thousands of women break up with burnout out and say hello to Bite-Sized! The benefits include a well-rested body, more energy, the results you crave in less time and a healthy relationship with exercise that makes showing up an easy ‘yes.’”
Below, the fitness instructor shares her top tips for sticking to a consistent workout routine in the new year while avoiding fatigue.
How to avoid exercise burnout
Start small
“Don’t bite off more than you can chew, especially when trying something new,” Tyler urges. “If you’re a beginner, commit to 15-to-20 minutes of movement three times a week and go from there.”
The 5-minute rule
“On days you don’t want to show up—because you will have low motivation days—just tell yourself you’re only going to do the first five minutes,” she adds. “Ninety nine percent of the time, you’ll keep going and finish your workout, and if not, and your body needs the rest that day, then at least you can say you showed up and honored your commitment to yourself.”
Try habit stacking
“If you’re starting a new habit, integrate it around another habit that’s already a part of your routine,” Tyler suggests. “For example, say you want to incorporate 10 minutes of daily stretching, and you also have a daily morning cup of coffee. To make it easier to hit your goals of stretching every day, start to do it during your morning cup of coffee—something you are naturally already showing up for.”
Take a rest day
“Understand that rest days are just as—if not more—important than your active days,” she notes. “Your body literally needs the recovery time in order for you to progress and reach your goals.”
Fuel your body
“Eat more nourishing and fueling foods,” Tyler adds. “Your body needs more fuel, not less. Undernourishment is a huge part of burnout. Pay attention to how you’re fueling your body before and after workouts.”
