TRUBAR’s Erica Groussman’s Recipe for Success is as Simple as the Ingredients She Uses
Erica Groussman learned early on that shortcuts never work out, especially when it comes to fad diets. Throughout her childhood in upstate New York, she saw her mom try every low-fat, no-carb, sugar-free diet under the sun but always ended up disappointed with the results. As an adult and mother herself, Groussman, frustrated with the lack of healthy snacks available, took matters into her own hands and launched TRUBAR, which has since garnered the attention of Halle Berry, Nicky Hilton and Bethenny Frankel (more on that encounter below!).
“Seeing that struggle firsthand made me determined to create something indulgent yet clean —something that didn’t make you choose between taste and health,” the Miami-based founder and CEO tells SI Swimsuit. “That’s how TRUBAR came to life—delicious, guilt-free bars that taste like dessert but are made with real, wholesome ingredients.”
Before founding TRUBAR, she was juggling a career in finance and real estate while raising her two kids. “Deep down, I’ve always had that entrepreneurial itch,” she explains. “Whether it was running my household or strategizing deals, I knew I wanted to build something from the ground up.”
And that she did. In 2021, she tried and tested numerous recipes with the help of her brutally honest family and friends to come up with the plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free protein bar that also has zero sugar alcohols or harmful seed oils found in other options. Four years later, TRUBAR has skyrocketed to over $50 million in revenue and is in 15,000+ retail locations including Costco and Amazon.
Below, Groussman opens up about how she wore many hats for the company to get it to where it is today (even dressing up in costume!) and what it takes for anyone else to build their own company –the answer really is as simple as the ingredients in TRUBAR!
How did you come up with the name, TRUBAR?
“TRU represents the integrity of our ingredients—no junk, no weird fillers, just TRU goodness. The name was a team effort, but it felt so obvious once we landed on it. TRU speaks to the authenticity behind the brand and what we stand for: real, delicious, clean snacks that don’t sacrifice taste.”
Has the recipe changed over the years?
“Absolutely! We’re always evolving and making the bars even better. Over the years, we’ve removed seed oils, swapped in organic cane sugar, ensured our cocoa is fair trade and increased the fiber content. The goal is always to maintain that indulgent taste while making the cleanest, most nutritious bar possible.”
Any funny stories in the kitchen?
“One of my favorite moments was when I was trying to perfect a S’mores flavor. I was deep in my twelfth round of testing, when I realized I had unintentionally created the most perfect chocolate caramel pecan flavor—it was basically a Turtles candy. I scrapped S’mores that day, laughed at my accidental genius and made a mental note that sometimes, the best flavors come from a little kitchen chaos.”
TRUBARs have no seed oil. Why was that important to you?
“Seed oils are highly inflammatory, and I wanted TRUBAR to be something that actually makes you feel good—not just in the moment, but long-term. When you remove seed oils from your diet, your body notices a difference. I wanted TRUBAR to be a part of that positive change.”
Compared to other bars on the market, what makes TRUBAR stand out?
“Taste, texture and clean ingredients. Most protein bars taste like punishment. TRUBAR tastes like dessert. And the best part? No weird aftertaste, no artificial junk—just delicious, indulgent flavors with ingredients you can trust.”
What have you learned since launching?
“You get more sugar with honey! You can say anything to anyone—as long as you say it with a smile. I’ve learned that being direct and honest is crucial, but how you deliver the message makes all the difference. Say what you mean, mean what you say, and smile while you do it.”
What is something in business that you have noticed really works for you and your company?
“No one is above or below anything. I believe in leading by example—if I wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t ask someone else to do it. Whether it’s packing boxes, answering customer emails or making tough decisions, I’m in it with my team. That mentality has built a strong company culture where everyone feels valued.”
You’ve worn many hats as you grow the company. What is your favorite aspect of the job? What are you happy to delegate to someone else?
“Favorite: Customer emails! I love being in the inbox, reading feedback and staying close to the brand. In the early days, I read every single email and even responded pretending it wasn’t me. But my true passion is problem-solving and putting out fires—figuring out solutions when things go sideways, pivoting when something isn’t working and making quick decisions that keep the business moving forward. I thrive in those high-pressure moments when the unexpected happens, and I have to find a way to fix it. It’s like a game of strategy—fast-paced, ever-changing and never boring. As for what to delegate, Procurement. Someone else can handle that spreadsheet life!”
For anyone wanting to start their own business, what advice do you have for them?
“Just start. You’re never going to feel 100% ready, and that’s okay. Learn as you go, ask a million questions (there are no dumb ones) and take constructive criticism. The only way to figure it out is by doing it.”
How do you decide what flavor to release next?
“It’s a mix of gut feeling and strategic planning with my team. We look at trends, customer requests and of course, what flavors we personally can’t stop eating. My tried-and-true favorite is Oh Oh Cookie Dough—it’s been my ride-or-die since day one. Right now I’m obsessed with our new flavor, Cocoa for Coconuts. My daughter’s favorite is Get In My Belly PB & Jelly, and my youngest is all about Sweat & Dreamy Cookies & Cream.”
Bethenny Frankel recently posted about TRUBAR on TikTok and loved it. She has such a strong entrepreneurial sense—what did that moment mean for you?
“It was a total pinch-me moment! I’ve been a huge fan of Bethenny for years. Her grit, her business acumen and everything she’s built—I admire it all. She’s overcome so much and worked insanely hard to build her brand and sell it. Having her validate TRUBAR right in front of me was exhilarating.”
TRUBAR is still a young company but has grown so much. What do you hope for the next five to ten years?
“I want TRUBAR to be a household name. I want it to be the go-to indulgent snack that people reach for because they know it’s delicious and made with integrity. The dream is to have TRUBAR in every pantry, every gym bag and every road trip snack stash across the country!”