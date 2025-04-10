Joe T. Garcia's Makes Everyone Feel Like Family, Plus More Must-Try HotSpots in Fort Worth
Fort Worth may be known as the Unexpected City, but the cuisine far exceeds expectations. Originally a place defined by its cowboy roots and stockyards, as the city has grown, its culinary identity has also expanded. Situated right in the heart of Texas, Fort Worth is just west of Dallas and a destination worth exploring for its art, history, culture and culinary offerings.
In recent years, Fort Worth has emerged as one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic dining destinations, which the SI Swimsuit team got to experience during their visit for the Hailey Van Lith April Digital Cover shoot.
It’s where tradition and innovation come together for some unique pairings. Local chefs lean into family recipes of the past like at Joe T. Garcia’s where the team celebrated the wrap of an exciting shoot. Turning 90 this year, it is a Fort Worth institution that blends the past with the present.
Their lush garden takes up an entire city block, perfect for warmer months and their dining room can accommodate large private parties while serving the Tex-Mex classics and margaritas. For the special evening at Joe T. Garcia's, the staff went above and beyond with decor and a Flea Style station to make custom hats.
So many restaurants in the city are pushing creative boundaries to reimagine Southern comfort food and classic Texas fare with fresh ingredients and global influences. Steak is always on the menu and smoky barbecue joints coexist with elegant farm-to-table bistros and taco trucks where flavors know no bound.
When it comes to imbibing post-dinner, craft cocktails are carefully curated and concocted. Below we map out the must-visit Fort Worth restaurants that will leave your stomach full and your taste buds wanting more as well as where to sip some amazing drinks pre or post dinner.
BBQ
Meat lovers rejoice in Fort Worth as Texas is known for its BBQ and smokehouses. Order briskets, sausage, ribs with all the trimmings at any of the restaurants, and you can be assured it won’t be a bad meal
Panther City BBQ: From what started as a food truck, the permanent location named after Fort Worth’s nickname is a Michelin recognized restaurant.
Goldee’s BBQ: Ranked top in Texas for BBQ, get there early and tailgate the line since no reservations are taken. Every so often, Goldee’s also offers brisket making lessons to perfect the dish at home with some of their legendary secrets and tips.
Tex-Mex/Mexican
Tex-Mex is a bold and savory culinary celebration of borderland flavors with an overload of melted cheese and smoky spices. It is another staple in Fort Worth, so there is no shortage of restaurants where you can try these flavors.
Maria’s Mexican Kitchen: Maria's combines modern culinary techniques with generations old family recipes from chef Felipe Armenta’s ancestors.
Paloma Suerte: Situated in the heart of the Stockyards, its location makes it great before a night out. Open since 2022, the restaurant has captivated diners with its fajitas, enchiladas and margs.
Meat
We may not be able to guarantee you won’t have the meat sweats after leaving any of these steakhouses, but we do know you are in for a treat.
Grace: The original Del Frisco’s, Grace offers a modern approach to American classics.
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse: Writer and director Taylor Sheridan purchased the Stockyard restaurant that has been opened since 1947. Dining at this place, you will feel like you are on set of one of his shows, especially Landman, but the food will be far superior than craft services!
Reata: Known for its legendary Texas cuisine, Reata serves sophisticated cowboy cooking and exemplary cocktails.
Lonesome Dove: Celebrating 25 years in the Stockyards, Lonesome Dove is for the more adventurous eater since it offers unique wild game dishes including rabbit-rattlesnake sausage.
Fine Dining
For people wanting a bit more of an elevated experience, Fort Worth also has several fine dining options that are great for special occasions or an evening out on the town.
61 Osteria: This upscale Italian eatery by Adam Jones and Blaine Staniford has stunning interiors and delicious food.
Ellerbe Fine Foods: Once an old gas station, Ellerbe Fine Foods is now a fine dining restaurant with a focus on seasonal fare.
Maiden: This vegan restaurant is a great alternative to Fort Worth’s meat scene. It also has a great cocktail menu.
Drinks
Forth Worth’s skyline is worth viewing from above at the several rooftops from Sinclair Hotel, Atico Rooftop, Branch and Bird Rooftop to Le Meridien Rooftop and Tinie's that all offer a wide range of specialty cocktails.
Additionally, make sure to try these drinks while exploring the city.
Blackland Distillery: Start your night with a Brown Sugar Bourbon Espresso Martini at Blackland Distillery.
Martin Brewing House Company: Order a Sour Pickle Beer for your first afternoon beer.
Thompson's Bookstore: The only thing you will be reading here is the menu. After dinner, head to the ‘bookstore’ speakeasy and cigar lounge for a Texas Whiskey Old.
For more on what to do and eat, visit FortWorth.com.