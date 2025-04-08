Don’t Sleep on Fort Worth – the Texas City Is Filled With History, Culture and So Much More
Fort Worth is a laidback city known for its history, culture, and now, the newest location for the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue and 2025 April Digital Cover Star, Hailey Van Lith. The Texas city is the 12th largest city in the United States with a dozen districts worth exploring and rivals the likes of Austin, Houston as well as Dallas, its nearby neighbor to the east.
With a famous tagline by Amon Carter, “Where the West Begins,” which was inspired by cowboy and poet Arthur Chapman after he wrote, “the skies are bluer and the friendship truer,” people visiting can experience its past and present while leaving with a lasting impression that will stay on minds and in hearts forever.
Fort Worth’s heart beats with the energy of its people – bold, creative and proud. At one time it was one of the largest cattle markets in the world. The historic western Stockyards still feature the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive to this day. From chefs to entrepreneurs, this city doesn’t just celebrate its history; it builds its future with hometown pride.
Its Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is also Texas’s first art museum and the location for the SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Aside from the beauty within those walls, the Trinity River that runs through the city as well as through Texas has become a source of recreation and gorgeous views. The Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge also consists of prairies, forests and wetlands worth exploring.
What to do in Fort Worth
The Fort Worth Zoo
For those that are not the outdoorsy folk, the Fort Worth Zoo is a must-visit. With over 500 species of animals, guests are bound to see their favorite animal. The zoo is also recognized as one of the best zoos in the country.
Billy Bob’s Texas
Billy Bob’s Texas is the world’s largest honky-tonk. It has hosted music legends from Alabama to ZZ Top. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with a video by George Strait, proving how iconic this venue is! Be sure to join a line dance and check out the large rhinestone saddle above the dance floor.
Mule Alley
Mule Alley is a collection of restaurants, entertainment venues and shops in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The project was created within the 108-year-old horse and mule barns in the area and took six years to plan.
The Botanic Garden
Sprawling 120 acres, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden has over 2,500 plant species, serene walking paths and curated themed gardens. The Japanese Garden has koi-filled ponds and the Rose Garden is extra picturesque. It is also worth noting that it is Texas’s oldest botanic garden.
Fort Worth Modern Art Museum
The Tadao Ando-designed architecture makes this a sight even before walking through the doors. The Modern Art Museum has an impressive collection of post-World War II masterpieces and contemporary art. The reflection pool is also worth stopping by for an Instagrammable moment.
Kimbell Art Museum
Only a 10-minute walk from downtown, the Kimbell Art Museum has artwork ranging from antiquity to the 20th century. It is home to Michelangelo’s first painting that he painted at 14 years old.
Trinity Trails
Nature lovers will enjoy every moment at Trinity Trails. Visitors can horseback ride, bike ride, participate in yoga in the park or kayak in the Trinity River. Every Saturday there is also a farmers’ market. It’s a tranquil place to unwind and relax.
Where to stay?
Hotel Drover
Located in the Fort Worth Stockyards’ National Historic District, Hotel Drover has 200 guest rooms and spa suites. It may be the newest kid on the block, having opened in 2021, but the Autograph Collection hotel celebrates the rich history of Fort Worth and lore with its inviting design and core values.
Crescent Hotel
Located near downtown, the Cultural District and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the Crescent Hotel is the perfect destination for exploring the city. It is also home to Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Day Spa. The timeless elegance, refined luxury and world-class amenities will make any stay unforgettable.
Bowie House
An Auberge property, the Bowie House is a bold urban retreat in the heart of Fort Worth. The hotel used to be where cattle and cowboys once roamed, so the aesthetic leans into that history. It is also the only Michelin two key property (meaning it is an exceptional stay) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and one of three in Texas.
Where to eat?
Joe T. Garcia's
The Fort Worth staple has been serving visitors Tex-Mex for decades and is turning 90 this year. The restaurant has lush gardens that expand an entire city block and continue to serve their grandmother's recipes.
Cattlemen's Steakhouse
Fort Worth is known for its steak, and Cattlemen's is a must-visit since 1947. Purchased by director and writer Taylor Sheridan, it is as if you are stepping on to the set of The Landman. Located in the Stockyards, the restaurant is in a convenient location to get the true essence of the city.
Le Margot
Tex-Mex is extremely popular, but at Le Margot, it's Michelin star chef Graham Elliott and Felipe Armenta's Tex-France cuisine that takes center stage. A short distance to Texas Christian University's campus and Clearfork River, it's trendy yet welcoming atmosphere is great for a meal out or special occasion.
FAQs
When to visit?
Fort Worth is truly an all-year kind of place to visit. The winter months of January and February host the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, one of the oldest rodeos in Texas. In the spring, the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Art Fair and Main Street Arts Festival all take place. Fall temps can feel like another person’s summer with an average of high 70s to low 80s. Book a trip to see a Texas Christian University’s football game. For those that can brave the heat, summer is also not a bad time for a stay.
How to get there?
Dallas-Fort Worth airport is the third busiest airport in the world, which means plenty of air carriers fly there. There are 190 US destinations within a four-hour flight. Once you touch down, the TexRail train has a direct route from DFW Airport to downtown Fort Worth and connects the entire DFW Metroplex.
Check out the Fort Worth Playlist on Spotify to prep for your trip! and visit the city's website for all the happenings and information.