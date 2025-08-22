Charleston Vacation Guide: Local Insider Ellie Thumann’s Best Tips and Tricks
Summer isn’t complete without a trip to the beach, and if a coastal vacation is calling your name, Charleston, S.C., is the destination for you. It’s got a little bit of something for everyone, from architecture to good eats and a rich history and robust local culture. Below, you’ll find everything you need to hit during your stay.
We recently chatted with SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann in order to get her curated travel musts for Charleston, S.C., her current home base known for its natural beauty and delicious food scene. Below, check out her recommendations for food, drinks and fun, and get ready to book one last summer vacation.
How to get there
If you choose to fly, book a ticket into Charleston International Airport (CHS), which offers direct flights from most major cities, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Once you’ve arrived, downtown Charleston is about a 12-mile rideshare drive away. You can also get to Charleston by bus or train, using public transportation services like Greyhound and Amtrak.
What to do
“Point Break Coffee, which is located in James Island and on the way to Folly Beach, is my favorite place for a smoothie bowl or my favorite cowboy latte!” Thumann says.
“It has a drive-through which is super convenient for when you are on the go,” she adds. “I also love Sightsee Coffee, which is located in downtown Charleston and super close to Hampton Park where I love to go on my walk.”
What to see
“A day at Sullivan’s Island is an absolute must when traveling to Charleston,” the three-time SI Swimsuit star notes.
“They have an array of amazing beachfront restaurants, such as Home Team BBQ, The Obstinate Daughter and The Longboard,” she adds. “The drinks at the latter are fantastic and perfect after a long beach day. The trick is to go down the side streets and away from the main area to the perfect area to lay out and explore!”
Where to stay
“Located in the heart of downtown Charleston and only one block away from King Street, Mills House is my favorite hotel for a staycation while in my home city,” Thumman says. “The outside is so beautiful and it is covered in pink, mixed with southern charm and such unique interior that does southern architecture and design perfectly. They have a beautiful poolside area, as well as an amazing restaurant and coffee shop.”
Where to eat
“Before grabbing drinks in downtown Charleston, I absolutely love going to Melfi’s for dinner,” Thumann shares. “It is some of the most amazing Italian food I have ever had and they have an olive oil martini, which is heavenly! There is a lot that’s walkable from Melfi’s, so if you want to get some drinks downtown after, try one of my new favorite spots, By the Way, which has the best lychee martini I have ever had!”
Pro tips
Traveling on a budget? Skip the beach this time around and book your visit during the off-season in the winter. While you won’t get to sink your toes into the sand, the holiday season is magical in Charleston. Check out Thumann’s ultimate holiday travel guide for the area here.