Ellie Thumann’s Ultimate Holiday Travel Guide for Charleston, S.C.
Nothing beats going home for the holidays, and for SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann, that means spending the festive season in her home base of Charleston, S.C. The 23-year-old content creator moved to the coastal city last year, and has completely fallen in love with the area known for its rich history and natural beauty.
“I think Charleston is an amazing coastal city to visit during the holidays that has a perfect blend of the beach being right there and holiday festivities, no matter where you go or choose to stay,” Thumann tells SI Swimsuit. “I love Christmas shopping downtown, where everything is decorated so perfectly, going ice-skating and going to the aquarium that is also decorated for the holidays. There is a holiday light show as well, which is always fun to drive through.”
Below, Thumann walks us through a few of her favorite places to dine, shop and stay during a holiday trip to Charleston, S.C.
Where to grab a cup of coffee
Point Break Coffee & Drive-Thru
“Point Break Coffee is my go-to for coffee and a yummy breakfast,” Thumann says. “My sister and I both agree they have the best açai bowls in Charleston! It’s amazing because one of our close friends owns the coffee shop and to see how it has grown tremendously over the last few years has been amazing.”
Where to enjoy a cocktail
Frannie & the Fox and Melfi’s
“I love an espresso martini from Frannie & the Fox or an olive oil martini from Melfi’s,” Thumann shares of her go-to cocktail hour picks.
Where to eat dinner
Leon’s Oyster Shop and The Obstinate Daughter
“You can’t go wrong with Leon’s Oyster Shop for a delicious Charleston dinner, as well as The Obstinate Daughter on Sullivan’s Island, which has amazing oysters,” Thumann notes.
Where to shop for gifts
Harvest Moon Home, Uncle Kyle’s Sweater Emporium and Oyster Candle Company & Costal Gifts
“Harvest Moon is an amazing local shop in Charleston that has everything from cute accessories and clothes to journals and home decor,” Thumann shares. “Uncle Kyle’s Sweater Emporium is another one owned by a good friend who has everything from fun holiday sweaters to all your favorite sports team’s vintage jackets. I have shopped there for the last couple years and it’s always so fun, plus his dog is always there to say hello.”
Meanwhile, Oyster Candle Company & Coastal Gifts is a “hidden gem,” according to Thumann, where customers will find locally crafted products and cute souvenirs.
Where to enjoy the merriment of the season
Little Pine at Little Palm Bar
“Little Palm Bar has an activation during the holidays where they completely deck out the rooftop, called Little Pine,” Thumann shares. “You can get holiday-themed drinks, fondue and there is a gondola!”
Where to stay during your visit
The Charleston Place
“I would say to definitely check out the Charleston Place hotel and shops, as it is so beautifully decorated during the holidays and great for family pictures,” Thumann suggests. “It’s in the heart of downtown as well, so it’s pretty much walkable from anywhere.”