Discover Paris's Sole Chateau Hotel, Just Steps from the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe
The Saint James Hotel quite possibly is a hidden gem among the crown jewels of the Parisian hotel experience. Nestled down a provincial gravel lane in the chic 16th arrondissement Rive Droite lies Paris’s only Chateau hotel property.
Originally this parcel of open space in Paris was used as a landing area for hot air balloons at the height of their popularity. The most recent iteration of the space was the structure as it exists today, a rather grand place of lodging for university students studying in Paris from 1892-1952. A beautifully preserved vestige of this part of the property’s history is preserved in the Saint James Hotel’s library bar. A cozy, moody space that still boasts the spiral staircase that leads to shelves of 150-year-old textbooks that the aforementioned students poured over. Now the patrons of the Saint James pour the signature cocktail Petit Pois (Green Pea) made with Pisco, maraschino, verjus infused with lemon verbena, pea and thyme syrup.
A recent redesign of the interior brings a stately modern yet distinctly Parisian flair to each beautifully appointed room. As a designated historical site, the original integrity of the Hotel Saint James has not only been preserved but amplified with lush fabrics, a soothing yet ambitious collection of prints that bring each room to life in its own special way. A grand sweeping staircase with mirrored paneled walls takes you to the welcoming lobby that is scattered with plush velvet couches, streaming natural light and a vibrant front desk often manned by the charming food and beverage director Simon Peskine and the equally competent concierge team. Needing a reservation or a tour? Walking directions to the nearby Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe? All will be handled by the lovely team here that makes you feel like royalty the minute you walk in.
It’s easy to want to spend more time than one normally would in a hotel visiting Paris thanks to the incredibly appointed rooms and world class spa, Guerlain Dedicace. But a must for everyone is to experience a lunch or dinner at the Michelin Star Bellefeuille which also boasts a green star. Ensuring the exquisite dishes served are crafted around the most fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Try the spider crab or the pigeon.
You may find it hard to want to leave the Saint James but its proximity to many of Paris's most famous attractions will at least get you walking about or in the metro conveniently located steps from the hotel. If you don’t want to leave, you don’t have to! The Hotel Saint James is a real chateaux that offers club membership so your home away from home can be here!