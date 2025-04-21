Inside the Swiss Alps’ Most Charming Luxury Hideaway
When traveling to a destination as majestic as Saas-Fee in Switzerland, accommodations need be equally as enchanting. The Capra is exactly that place with its inviting atmosphere and heartfelt hospitality culture that complements the traditional village setting and dramatic alpine landscape of the area. It is a five-star superior mountain hotel that has thought of every detail for guests and has intelligent and deep wellness offerings.
The Capra’s focus is to not take away from the scenic surroundings, so the hotel has an intimate design with wood-paneled walls, brushed tweeds and stone to reflect nature’s colors and textures. Glowing log fires and crystal ceiling lights emulate the glaciers in the distance and seen through the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows. The serene and earthy ambiance throughout the hotel will have you forgetting to get outside to explore!
Accommodation
The Capra offers 38 suites and rooms, blending alpine charm with contemporary comforts. Accommodations range from Signature Rooms to spacious Penthouse Suites, all featuring private balconies, elegant furnishings and stunning mountain views. The rooms are inviting and beds comfy. Rates start at $490 and can go up to $2,900 depending on the type of room type and season.
Dining
The Capra has two restaurants on property. The main restaurant, Brasserie 1809 has high quality gourmet cuisine in a modern setting. The other is a more intimate option to dine in the Capra Wine Cellar. If this is the preference, a signature offering is the "Tour de Valais", a culinary journey that takes guests on pairing of the fine local Valais wines, Switzerland’s most celebrated wine region, and locally inspired dishes, showcasing the region’s rich culinary heritage.
Spa
The spa at The Capra is run by Peak Health and has treatments including customized facials, therapeutic massages, body packages, muscle recovery, detox treatments and private classes. The products used are based on natural, organic ingredients and clean science. Peak Health also curates retreats that offer a transformative wellness experience, leaving guests feeling rejuvenated, refreshed and revitalized.
The Peak Health Spa makes sure to personalize each guest’s experience to deliver a result-oriented holistic approach that focuses on overall wellbeing, guided by core wellness pillars rather than isolated body treatments.
Activities
The Capra has several alpine experiences that guests can choose from ranging from glacier tours, snowshoeing, skiing, hikes, mountain biking, zip lining and climbing. The Capra’s concierge team also organizes bespoke outdoor experiences tailored to individual preferences like the Valais ski safari that takes travelers to nearby ski resorts within driving distance to The Capra.
The hotel works with local guides to provide these unique experiences such as glacier trekking, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the glaciers of Europe up close, private ski lessons and cultural village tours of Saas-Fee, the car-free village.