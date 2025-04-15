Saas-Fee Is a Picture-Perfect, Quaint Swiss Town With Timeless Charm
Walking around Saas-Fee, Switzerland is like wandering around the set of a fairytale. Tucked away in the heart of the Swiss Alps, every which way you turn, there is a view worth exploring. Known as the "Pearl of the Alps," this car-free village is a breathtaking blend of dramatic glaciers, pristine pistes and timeless charm. And fun fact – the music video for Last Christmas by Wham was filmed here!
Located near the Italian border in the German-speaking Valais, Saas-Fee has become an après-ski (that’s French!) lovers paradise as much as it is for those needing a warm weather destination to take in its 4,000-meter peaks, forests and mountain lakes. It is a picture-perfect place where you automatically want to slow down, breathe in the fresh air, recharge and soak in the surroundings.
Until 1951 when the road was built, Saas-Fee was only accessible by mules and by foot. Now, it is easy to reach and can accommodate many visitors each season. For those that know of Switzerland’s best kept secret, they already know to expect traditional Swiss mountain cuisine, sustainability and a pride for Mother Earth.
As for those who are now intrigued and want to learn more, keep reading.
What to do
Kreuzboden Lake
All angles from Kreuzboden Lake are worth a photo, especially of the Alps. The trails in the area are a must for anyone wanting a bit of physical activity. There are also suspension bridges, climbing walls to a water park full of splashy fun, a giant air trampoline as well as a crystal mine for young explorers. Parents can relax at the BBQ area while the little ones play.
Mittelallalin
This is a minor summit found above Saas Fee but below the Allalinhorn. Mittelallalin is popular for the revolving restaurant which is the highest in the world and a glacier cave. There is also a new VR experience in the glacier worth seeing.
Längfluh
For those that love to ski, be sure to venture to Längfluh to take on the slopes. These can be reached by cable car and have prime skiing. Skiing is also available in the area during the summer.
Hannig
With its south facing position, Hannig in Saas-Fee/Saastal is as great in the summer as it is in the winter. Discover the mountain weather on the playful new "Eddie and the Mountain Weather" trail, race down in the child-friendly mountain carts and enjoy a smooth ride up in the brand-new gondola.
Spielboden
Animal lovers will especially love visiting Spielboden. It is great for families as well to see where the marmots roam. People can feed them as well as learn more about the adorable mammals.
Where to stay
Wallisherof Grand-Hotel & Spa
The Wallisherof Grand-Hotel & Spa is a five-star, luxury hotel in the center of Saas-Fee where guests will be able to experience holistic and sustainable relaxation and take in the fresh mountain air.
The Capra
The Capra’s inviting atmosphere complements the traditional village setting and dramatic alpine landscape of Saas-Fee. Wood-paneled walls, brushed tweeds and stone bathrooms reflect nature’s colors and textures, creating a serene and earthy ambiance throughout the hotel. While there, enjoy The Capra, Brasserie 1809 for high quality gourmet cuisine in a modern ambiance.
Hotel Allalin
This family-run hotel is now in its fourth generation. Only a two-minute walk to the center of town, Hotel Allalin is a great location to reach all the main spots of Saas-Fee. The property has designer rooms & suites with breathtaking panoramic views and the refined cuisine of Walliserkanne make it a true source of relaxation and indulgence.
Where to eat and drink
Spielboden Mountain Restaurant
Managed by The Capra and recently renovated, Spielboden Mountain Restaurant is situated in the middle of the mountains and offers fine cuisine. Stop in for lunch between ski runs or during the summer to see the marmot roam free.
Waldhüs Bodmen
The décor inside matches the forest surroundings. Home-style cooking can be found offering a rich selection of local specialties and seasonal dishes as well as the popular game dishes of the area.
Revolving Restaurant Allalin at 3’500 m
Not only is this restaurant a sight to see, it is also record-breaking since it is the highest revolving restaurant in the world. It’s only open for lunch so the views are a guarantee.
Restaurant Belmont
A modern restaurant with numerous variations of the Swiss cordon bleu right on the piste in Saas-Fee. It’s the best spot for lunch or a post-ski day cocktail.
Restaurant “Zer Schlucht”
The restaurant named Zer Schlucht translates to ‘to the gorge’ and has some of the best views of the Saas-Fee gorge. Chef Andrea Hinder works from a show kitchen, giving diners an experience and incredible fare with local and seasonal products.
Old Cinema Pub
For the movie buff and cocktail connoisseur alike, Old Cinema Pub was converted into a local jaunt for delicious cocktails.
Steinbock Bar
The beautiful bar is a great place to unwind after a nonstop day on the slopes for a cozy après-ski beverage. Arvu Stuba restaurant is located below making this a two-in-one venue for an evening out.
What to eat
We’ve shared where to eat and drink, but it’s what you need to order that really will have your taste buds raring to go. Saas-Fee is a cheese-lovers haven. Raclette is melted cheese that is usually served with boiled potatoes. Another suggestion is cheese fondue which goes with anything worth dipping. Cholera is a pastry filled with potatoes, vegetables, fruits and cheese. And our personal favorite is the drunk spaghetti. It is a traditional dish from the Saas Valley in which spaghetti is cooked in white wine and served with a tasty cheese sauce.
FAQ
How to get there?
International flights arrive into Geneva, Zurich and Basel Euro Airport as well as Milan though Geneva and Milan’s airport are the closest at just under three hours from Saas-Fee. Swiss Airlines is the ideal carrier to get you to Switzerland with their comfortable seats, great food and accommodating staff. From Zurich, Geneva, Basel Euro Airport and Milan airports, public transport takes about three hours.
Best time of year to travel to the location?
There really isn’t a bad time to visit Saas-Fee. The winter months of December to April are ideal for snow sports with June to September being great for hiking, biking and glacier adventures. The fall is also wildly underrated!
Packing essentials
Aside from ski gear for the winter, hiking boots are preferred over sneakers for the terrain as are layers to keep you warm. Sunscreen (yes, even in winter) is a must, and a reusable water bottle since mountain spring water tastes amazing!
For more information about Saas-Fee, visit their tourism website.