Penny Lane’s Ibiza Travel Guide Is the Perfect Mediterranean Getaway
Below, SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane shares her ultimate travel guide for Ibiza. The two-time brand star spent a portion of her summer on the island in the Mediterranean Sea, and calls the archipelago “equal parts vibrant, grounding and wildly inspiring.” Take a look at her recommendations and get ready to plan the trip of a lifetime.
Urusai
This is my new favorite discovery and part of me doesn’t even want to share it (but here we are). Tucked away near Cala Moli on the west side of the island, Urusai is a Japanese izakaya-meets-record bar. It just opened this year and has already become a secret gem. Imagine perfectly fresh food, incredible vinyl tunes and the most magical, unobstructed sunset. It’s intimate, soulful and one of the best date spots on the island.
Casa Maca
If I had to pick a favorite go-to restaurant in Ibiza, it would be Casa Maca. Set in a converted farmhouse with dreamy sunset views of Dalt Vila, it’s got that perfect rustic-luxe charm. The food? Delicious, elevated Basque-inspired dishes, and the vibes are always just right. Think live music, twinkly lights and long, wine-filled dinners under the stars.
Ushuaïa + DC10
It wouldn’t be a real Ibiza trip without a dance night (or two). Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa is my go-to for big energy and unforgettable sets. Think banger after banger, confetti and the best sing-along crowd. But if you want a proper underground Ibizan rip, DC10 is unmatched. It’s gritty, euphoric and iconic in every way. Even the Romans came here to party, after all.
Ibiza Hiking Club + Es Vedrà
After a wild night, I always seek out balance, and for me, that means getting into nature. One of my favorite trails is hiking to a sunset view behind Es Vedrà, the legendary magnetic rock. Locals say it’s the spiritual heart of the island. The energy there is unlike anywhere else, and the photo ops are top tier.
Frederika van Hagen’s Facials
I’m big on skincare and self-care, especially with the sun, salt, and sea in Ibiza. After trying countless spots across the island, Frederika van Hagen was the standout. Her facials are next-level, deeply nourishing and incredibly balancing. My skin has never felt fresher.
Bonus spots worth mentioning
- Las Dalias Night Market: This iconic hippy market is such a vibe. It’s outdoors and is always buzzing with handcrafted goods, live music, food stalls and even a hidden disco. There’s a stall that lets you mold your vagina into a candle (I didn’t do it, but only in Ibiza, right?).
- Bubble Club: My go-to for tennis and padel. Amazing coaches, fab courts and a juice bar to unwind with after a match. Heaven.
- Boat day adventures: Most people boat to Formentera for lunch (which is lovely), but I prefer to stay around Ibiza, exploring caves, snorkeling and finishing the day by Es Vedrà for that golden, magnetic energy.