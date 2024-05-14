Penny Lane
Penny Lane began modeling when she was 16 years old. Early in her career, industry pressures pushed her to restrict her diet and develop an unhealthy relationship with exercise in an effort to maintain a size 0 figure. Eventually, the negative effects—and potential future detriment—of her unhealthy lifestyle pushed her to step away from modeling and prioritize her mental and physical health.
The process led her to holistic health practices, particularly meditation, nutrition, spirituality and reconnecting with her well-being. Eventually, she decided to study and become a certified holistic health coach.
When she’s not modeling, the Chesire, England native spends her time pursuing outdoor adventures and extreme sports, such as race car driving and swimming, or can be found baking in the kitchen—a passion she’s carried with her since childhood. She also works as an actress, having earned a role in the Justice League franchise and is currently gearing up to work on two different theatrical projects.