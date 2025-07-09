This Restaurant in the Swiss Alps Creates an Unforgettable Dining Experience With Fresh, Local Flavors
The Omnia Hotel in the southwest Swiss Alps is a five-star boutique venue that serves as the ultimate European getaway. Located in the town of Zermatt, the Omnia is owned by the Schärer family and offers everything from a world-class spa to a Michelin-star restaurant.
The latter is helmed by Executive Chef André Kneubühler, who sources seasonal, local ingredients in order to present guests with authentic Alpine flavors and traditions that blend seamlessly with global influences.
“With a strong understanding of the global food scene, I aim to craft a dining experience that’s both inspiring and grounded,” Kneubühler tells SI Swimsuit of his culinary philosophy. “At its heart, The Omnia’s culinary approach is a celebration of Alpine authenticity, worldly creativity and a deep respect for nature—all coming together in a setting that draws food lovers from around the world.”
Primarily vegetarian dishes like Valaisan-style ramen (packed with spelt pasta, egg, mushrooms, and fresh vegetables) and risotto (made with a mix of seven mountain herbs) are just a sampling of the fare guests may find on The Omnia restaurant menu at any given time. However, the offerings change based on what ingredients are fresh and in season, so there’s always something new to delight visitors and their palates. It’s also one of the ways in which Kneubühler keeps things new and exciting from his perspective as executive chef.
“I often visit the markets myself to handpick produce and other ingredients—it’s a very personal, hands-on approach,” he explains. “For me, that extra care in sourcing is what makes the difference and creates the best possible experience for our guests.”
Patrons who wish to experience the true authentic array of local flavors should take advantage of the “Alpine Experience,” a surprise five-course menu of seasonal highlights.
“It brings together rich local flavors and blends traditional Swiss dishes with global influences, which guests really love,” Kneubühler says. “The surprise element makes it even more exciting—it’s not your typical hotel restaurant experience. What makes The Omnia so unique overall is how personal we make it. We really take the time to cater to each guest, making sure they feel special and walk away with a truly unforgettable experience.”