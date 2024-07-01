This Lesser-Known Bay in the Dominican Republic Is Home to Some of the Best Humpback Whale Sightings in the World
If you seek an unforgettable getaway this summer, consider booking your travels to the Dominican Republic, where adventure and beauty await. The Samaná Peninsula in particular is home to stunning beaches, a bevy of natural beauty and plenty of wildlife.
While several birds and reptiles are native to the area, Samaná Bay is known for its population of humpback whales—thus, the area is considered one of the best in the world for whale watching. Be sure to book a tour with Kim Beddall, founder of the area’s premiere whale watching-excursion.
Several years ago, while in the Dominican Republic for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Danish model Josephine Skriver embarked upon the tour, which was a thrill for the model, who at the time, had recently spent much of her leisure time whale watching in various locations around the world.
“They’re super fast, too, so you can think you’re [looking] in the right direction, and then all of a sudden, they’ll be like over there,” Skriver advised of the actvity. “So you just gotta keep your eye out at all times.”
Migration season is January through March, and Whale Samaná tours run once daily between Jan. 15 through Feb. 2, and twice daily between Feb. 3 and March 16. Tours go back to one per day between March 17 and 31. The custom-built boat fits 60 tourists on board and offers 360 degrees of visibility. Trips are typically three to four hours long, so be sure to plan your day accordingly. To make reservations, click here.