Cameron Brink Shares Tips for Sticking With Your Nutrition Goals in the New Year
The start of a new calendar year is often a time in which we revamp our health and wellness routines, and professional basketball player Cameron Brink is kicking off 2026 on a similar note.
Today, the 24-year-old athlete announced her official brand partnership with MyFitnessPal, in which the Stanford graduate is encouraging app users to track their nutrition as a tool to foster their wellness-based goals in 2026. We recently chatted with the Los Angeles Sparks forward to learn exactly what her nutrition goals are and how she’s achieving them in 2026—and how you can, too.
Brink’s nutrition goals
While Brink’s WNBA season ended in September, she is currently competing in Unrivaled’s 3-on-3 basketball league, where she plays for Breeze Basketball Club. The league, cofounded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, kicked off its second season yesterday in Miami, when the Breeze played Phantom BC, narrowly defeating the team by a score of 69-62.
When it comes to preparing herself for game day, Brink makes sure to focus on her nutrition, which includes eating a heavy meal roughly four hours before game time and loading up on carbs with a few peanut butter and jelly sandwiches closer to tip-off.
“Conversely, in the off-season, it’s really about protein, making sure I’m hitting my protein goals,” she explains, adding that MyFitnessPal has been incredibly helpful with tracking her protein intake. “ ... I just scan what I’m eating and it really holds me accountable and makes me aware of what I’m putting in my body. I try not to beat myself up if I don’t hit a protein goal the day before. It’s something I can focus on for the next day. When I focus on my nutrition, I really feel a difference in my body.”
The process of logging her meals helps Brink to feel better in her body, and as an athlete, that’s key. She notes that keeping track of her nutrition is similar to a journaling practice, and is one that might be helpful to others as they look to embrace their health and well-being in 2026 and beyond.
“Last year was one of the times I actually followed through with being consistent about journaling and just writing down my thoughts and feelings, and that made me feel so much more clear in my mind and my body,” she admits. “I would say similarly with just logging what I’m eating, what I’m putting in my body, if people want to start feeling better about how they’re fueling and being more intentional, I think food logging is just like journaling. It’s being clear about what you’re putting in your body and just creating awareness of what is fueling you.”
Meal prepping and workout tips from a professional athlete
Meal prepping is not only an efficient use of time, but it’s also a great way for Brink to plan her meals ahead of time in order to make sure she’s fueling herself properly as an athlete. One of her favorite meal-prepped breakfasts is a Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding, which is packed with healthy fats. Brink enjoys topping it with berries and honey for a tasty and satisfying start to her day.
“ When it comes to dinner, I like to prepare the sides and I make my fiancé [Ben Felter] prepare the proteins; and when he’s not around, I’ll probably DoorDash because I’m still growing in that aspect of my life,” Brink quips.
Salmon is often on the menu for lunch and dinner, and Brink says sweet potato is “one of [her] favorite foods ever.” She enjoys rounding out her nutrient-dense, protein-packed meals with sides like pasta salad, avocado and potato salad.
And while Brink jokes she’s no expert in the kitchen, she has developed several recipes alongside MyFitnessPal, including the aforementioned chia seed pudding, as well as a cottage cheese breakfast bowl and protein-packed girl dinner.
Consistency is key when it comes to her nutrition, and the same can be said of Brink’s fitness regimen. Mondays and Tuesdays are her strength training days, in which she focuses on her upper and lower body, respectively. While both days include a mat Pilates class, Wednesdays feature a longer Pilates session and a pool workout. She gets back to lifting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before taking a well-deserved rest day on Sunday.
Brink recovers like the elite athlete she is, prioritizing quality sleep and investing in technology like Normatec recovery boots and red light therapy to help with the longevity of her career.
If, like Brink, you’re looking to start the year by prioritizing your health and nutrition, her tips are great ways to start buildilng sustainable habits that stick long term.