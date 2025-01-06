Swimsuit

Everything You Need to Know About Cervical Cancer, From a Board-Certified OB/GYN

Dr. Kameelah Phillips shares risk factors and preventative measures to be aware of.

Cara O’Bleness

Dr. Kameelah Phillips
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time in which the disease is widely recognized through education and awareness efforts. Since cervical cancer is preventable, and can be cured with early detection, we recently chatted with Dr. Kameelah Phillips to learn what preventative measures women and those with cervixes can take in order to prioritize their cervical health this year.

Below, Dr. Phillips shares exactly what you need to know about cervical cancer and its prevention.

Be aware of the risk risk factors

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the main cause of cervical cancer, particularly high-risk strains like number 16, 18 and 45, which Dr. Phillips says accounts for about 80% of cervical cancer cases. Additional risk factors include becoming sexually active at a young age, having multiple sexual partners, smoking and immunosuppressive conditions like HIV.

“While there is no judgment here, it’s important that people consider condom use if they have multiple sexual partners—which can reduce, but not eliminate—transmission of HPV,” she notes.

Know that cervical cancer is preventable

Cervical cancer is typically a very slow-growing cancer, and with regular testing, physicians can catch these cells before they become cancerous, the Calla Women’s Health founder explains.

“I wish more people understood how important HPV vaccination is to decrease cervical cancer rates,” Dr. Phillips adds. “Most cervical cancer (but not all) is caused by the HPV virus. If more young people (not just girls) received their HPV vaccine vaccination in a timely fashion, we could make huge leeway into decreasing our rates of cervical cancer.”

Stay current on your Pap smears

Current cervical cancer screening guidelines are as follows:

  • A Pap smear every three years from ages 21 to 29
  • A Pap smear every three years after the age of 30, OR HPV testing every five years, OR a combination of HPV and a Pap smear every five years

However, Dr. Phillips stresses that these are mere recommendations, not rules, and your individual screening needs should be based on personal decisions made between you and your doctor.

“These guidelines and the population that they originated from may not reflect you and your lifestyle,” she says. “ ... They also don’t mean that you don’t see your gynecologist annually for full exams, STI assessment, contraception or whatever healthcare need that is important to you.”

Dr. Phillips also encourages patients to discuss any discomfort they experience during a routine Pap smear with their gynecologist, as accommodations can be made to make the experience more comfortable.

“The 30 minutes that you spend during this visit can be the most important half an hour of your year,” she urges. “We spend time assessing your health and putting strategies in place to [optimize] your mental, reproductive and physical health.”

Published
