Lauryn Bosstick and Matilda Djerf’s New Collaboration Will Help You Romanticize Your Wellness Routine

Here at SI Swimsuit, we love to see powerful women combine forces, and entrepreneurs Lauryn Bosstick and Matilda Djerf are doing just that with a brand-new collaboration. The Skinny Confidential’s Bosstick and Djerf, founder of Djerf Avenue, recently revealed a limited-edition collection that combines elements from both creators’ brands while giving fans some gorgeous wellness products to add to their routines.

Available online and at the newly opened Djerf Avenue storefront in New York City, the collab includes a classic Djerf Avenue pajama set and robe in a custom Summer Berries print, along with The Skinny Confidential’s Mint Roller, Mouth Tape and Face Towels in the fresh, new pattern and colorway.

“Matilda and I both have distinct aesthetics, and we wanted to find a way to bring those worlds together that felt unexpected but still very true to each brand,” Bosstick tells SI Swimsuit about the collaboration. “We’ve spent years sharing our tastes with our communities, so this felt like a fun way to turn that into something tangible. What makes it special is the attention to detail. We’re taking products women already love and giving them a completely new feel through the Summer Berries print. It’s functional, it’s feminine and it’s something you’ll actually want to leave out on your bathroom counter.”

Matilda Djerf and Lauryn Bosstick | Courtesy of Djerf Avenue x The Skinny Confidential

Teaming up for the collaboration was fulfilling for Bosstick, who says she enjoyed the process of seeing the two brands come together with authenticity. Both women were up to the challenge of being intentional with the cobranded products they put out into the world, giving fan-favorite items a fresh perspective while still staying true to their communities.

“What excites me most is how naturally our worlds come together,” Djerf adds. “I’ve always loved the idea of finding beauty in the little moments of everyday life, and I think that’s something Lauryn and I both share. Whether it’s getting ready in the morning, taking a moment for yourself, or winding down after a long day, those little rituals can make such a difference in how you feel. This collaboration really brings those two worlds together in a way that feels so authentic to both of us.”

Bosstick and Djerf built their brands around authenticity, so it’s no surprise to hear that both women incorporate their most well-known products into their own routines. While Bosstick loves to use her Mint Roller in the mornings to feel more awake and prioritize her skincare at night, Djerf loves to get cozy in her pajamas and go to bed early.

Djerf Avenue x The Skinny Confidential | Courtesy of Djerf Avenue x The Skinny Confidential

So, whether you’re looking to indulge in a little self-care or get an early start on your holiday shopping list, the collection is full of luxury items that combine beauty, fashion and wellness, making for the perfect gift—for you or someone else.

“The robe ($140) is something you can wear on a slow morning, while you’re getting ready, or at the end of a long day,” Bosstick shares. “Get in bed, sculpt and depuff with the Mint Roller ($89) before applying your Mouth Tape ($42), and you’ve got yourself a little at-home ritual. I love gifts that feel luxurious but are also practical enough to become part of someone’s everyday routine.”

Lauryn Bosstick and Matilda Djerf | Courtesy of Djerf Avenue x The Skinny Confidential

Shop the complete Djerf Avenue x The Skinny Confidential collaboration online here, as well as at Djerf Avenue’s new storefront, located at 25 Bond Street, New York, N.Y., 10012.

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