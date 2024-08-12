Olympian Aly Raisman Shares the Key to Her Positive Mental Health
Retired gymnast and author Aly Raisman recently sat down with Women’s Health magazine to discuss how she cares for her mental health, and the 30-year-old former pro athlete’s response was a super relatable one.
“I’m taking care of my mental health by having a support system around me,” she stated. “I’m very fortunate to have a support system. I think that over the years, I’ve learned that it’s not always easy sometimes to find people that are there for you, that you can go to, but I think having a space and people that don’t judge you and are there for you is so crucial and even just someone you can talk to, whether it’s a therapist, whether it’s a family member, a friend, a teacher, a coach, whatever it is, having that support system I think is really key.”
Raisman then went on to speak to those who don’t necessarily have support systems of their own. “That’s O.K.,” she stated. “But I think it’s really important to not give up until you find that because there really are people out there that will support you and can relate to you.”
In addition to having a strong support system, Raisman is an outspoken advocate for therapy, and mentioned how vital it is to maintaining her mental health. It’s a notion former teammate and friend Simone Biles wholeheartedly agrees with. The most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history recently spoke out about keeping up with her regular therapy sessions while competing in (and dominating at) the Paris Olympics.