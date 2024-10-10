Simone Biles’s Mental Health Advocacy Is Profoundly Impacting Women, According to Study
In honor of World Mental Health Day, we’re taking a look at SI Swimsuit’s very own changemakers in the space—the talent who have made it their mission to open up and elevate the conversation in recent years.
For one, there’s Naomi Osaka, the Japanese professional tennis player, who has been outspoken about her own journey toward better mental health—and who Maybelline just announced as the brand’s first Brave Together ambassador. And then, of course, there’s Simone Biles.
Ever since she withdrew from the remainder of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after suffering from a case of the “twisties,” the young athlete has made it her mission to prioritize her own mental health—and encourage others to do so as well. When it came to the 2024 games, that meant a greater emphasis on intentionality. And it has also meant a commitment to weekly therapy sessions.
Biles isn’t keeping quiet about this increased appreciation for wellness practices. In fact, after winning another individual all-around gold medal in Paris, the athlete took to Instagram to share a simple, but impactful message: “mental health matters.” The line accompanied a single photo of the 27-year-old meditating ahead of competition in her Team USA leotard.
For months now, the world has been referring to Biles’s actions as change-making. But until recently, nobody really had a clear understanding of just how impactful her approach has been. Now, with research from The Female Quotient and Suzy, we have just that.
In a study conducted by the two companies, they found that 40% of women surveyed “feel guilty about taking time for themselves,” a fact that they considered a “barrier to self-care.”
The team concluded that open dialogue is key to mitigating this particular barrier—and that Biles’s open dialogue, in particular, was a testament to that. According to the findings, the gymnast’s transparency about her two-year long mental health break from the sport and her mental health advocacy has had profound impact among those “aware of [her] statements.” They found that “69% reported a positive impact on their view of their own mental health, with women feeling more inspired to prioritize their mental health (63%) and become more transparent about their struggles (61%).”
As one of the most popular and talented athletes of our time, Biles’s sphere of influence is staggering. The young star has a platform, and she’s using it for good, too.