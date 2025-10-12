Camille Kostek’s Net Worth in 2025: Modeling, Hosting and Social Media
Camille Kostek will never have to worry about being a master of none because this jack-of-all-trades turns everything she touches into gold.
Throughout her busy career, this SI Swimsuit staple has pursued various avenues that have led her to numerous business ventures, each of which has furthered her ongoing legacy. She’s always on her grind, and her hustle lifestyle speaks to just how hard-working an individual she is. Take a look at how Kostek built her empire below.
Kostek’s estimated net worth in 2025
As of 2025, Kostek’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $7 million, according to sources including Celebrity Net Worth and The City Celeb.
A deeper dive into Kostek’s cash flow
Kostek’s current status didn’t happen overnight—it’s a result of her cultivating a life full of outstanding achievements and awesome feats. Here’s some insight into the model’s journey and how she went from an aspiring cheerleader from Killingworth, Conn., to a successful multi-hyphenate.
Her cheerleading days
Kostek’s beginnings date back to when she was just 19 years old and decided to dip her toes into the cheerleading pool. This eventually resulted in her landing a spot on the New England Patriots Cheerleaders in 2013.
As reported by ESPN in May 2017, two years before she retired from the sport, an NFL cheerleader made an average of $75 to $150 per game. Though the pay may not have been much (especially considering how much time and effort the average cheerleader dedicates to their NFL team), the experience Kostek walked away with was priceless, as she would go on to land the 2014 cover for the Patriots’ swimsuit calendar and also served as an ambassador and spokesperson for the cheerleading team at the time.
Her accolades during her cheerleading days set her up as a force to be reckoned with in the sports world—specifically, in the world of hosting.
Post-cheerleading hosting gigs
After making a name for herself in the realm of athletics, Kostek’s ambitions carried her to the reporting desk. In 2016, she landed a spot as a reporter for New England Sports Network’s Dirty Water TV. This opened a world of opportunities for her in the hosting realm, and she went on to host for the Super Bowl, the NHL, Sirius XM and countless other major names in media over the subsequent years. She even hosted several SI Swimsuit events, too.
A sports correspondent and host can pocket tens of thousands of dollars annually, and the highest-paid individuals in this field can earn millions. From time to time, Kostek still dabbles in hosting.
Modeling ventures
Modeling is the most essential piece of Kostek’s empire. It’s absolutely her wheelhouse, with the model being featured in plenty of magazines and brands, including (but not limited to) Victoria’s Secret, ELLE, New Balance, Ocean Drive Magazine, Haute Living and many, many more. Notably, she is a SI Swimsuit staple, and her nine features with the brand since her debut in 2018 are all the evidence needed.
Though she is revered as a notable model today, it took some time for her to accept the highs and lows that come with her status.
“I was so excited. It was almost like that blackout feeling you get when you’re just so overly excited,” Kostek shared in regards to her SI Swimsuit Swim Week debut in 2017. “It was my first ever runway show, let alone in a bikini, barefoot in front of a crowd, shooting from all angles—it’s a very vulnerable feeling.”
She continued, “I remember seeing the photos on Getty Images and all over the internet that I had no control over. I remember being so critical, like critiquing my figure left and right. I remember sending the photos to my mom the next day and being like, ‘This might have been the reason why my modeling career hadn’t flourished earlier. I think I’m seeing what a model agent has seen.’”
Fortunately, the trailblazer didn’t let self-doubt hold her back, and she blossomed into the prosperous model that she is now.
“It all starts with the mind,” Kostek said. “It all starts with just that first step, that first moment where you’re like, ‘I’m loving her.’ You free yourself from these fears and these things that are holding you back from the abundance of life. Life is so short. Embrace the body that you’re given.”
In 2025, print and advertisement modeling gigs can pay a hefty amount, with individuals just starting out being able to secure up to $20,000, depending on the style of work.
Acting roles
From time to time, Kostek takes to the acting world. Her most recent role was in the 2023 film Monsters of California. As for her first-ever on-screen title, Kostek starred in the 2018 film, I Feel Pretty, alongside Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski.
And she doesn’t only make appearances on big screens. She also starred in a couple of music videos throughout her career, such as one for Jack Fiskio’s 2018 song, “A Little More of You”, Kyga and Sasha Sloan’s 2020 song “I’ll Wait” and Kygo and DNCE’s 2022 song “Dancing Feet”.
Between her acting roles and music video cameos, Kostek also likely received payments. Jobs like these can pay thousands, which adds to her overall net worth.
Inside Kostek’s lifestyle
Kostek’s career path also means she can live a luxurious, jet-setting life. Case in point: for her birthday this year, the model grabbed her loved ones and took a private jet to Aspen, Colo.
At a minimum, renting a private jet can cost up to $2,000 per hour. What’s more, expenses like living accommodations, leisurely activities and dining can also rack up on a fancy vacay like this one.
When she’s not on vacation, she’s hard at work—meaning she has to look glamorous at every turn. Kostek keeps a glam squad by her side for moments when she has to make a public appearance or days when she just wants to be dolled up. Considering how much glam squads typically make (Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist made $30,000 a session in 2017), Kostek likely invests in her team.
Kostek’s style is also always on point. From her red carpet outfits to her night out attire, there’s often a high-fashion designer brand printed on her label. An ALAÏA dress she wore earlier this year was potentially priced at $2,000 on the lower end and $9,000 on the higher end.
It is also worth noting that Kostek is the long-time girlfriend of the esteemed former NFL athlete, Rob Gronkowski. The two love to travel the world together, as seen in their many photos from tropical getaways. All this to say, the two certainly save some expenses for traveling.
How Kostek compares to her SI Swimsuit peers
Kostek’s SI Swimsuit peers are a great way to gauge just how many high-earning boss ladies she keeps in her circle. For example, two-time SI Swimsuit model and DJ XANDRA earns an estimated $3 million with content creation alone, according to Forbes, making her one of Forbes’s top creators of 2025. As for Dunne, her net worth is estimated at around $6 million.
Kostek also compares well to other female sports hosts. FOX Sports Charissa Thompson reportedly has a yearly salary of $700,000 and is worth $3 million, whereas Erin Andrews, a highly regarded sportscaster, is worth an estimated $20 million, as reported by ClutchPoints.
Kostek’s next moves
Kostek has been steadily dipping her toes in other career opportunities this year, including fashion design.
In June 2025, she and La Porte came together to create a stylish collection of fashion-forward pieces. Shoppers got to acquire a plethora of great closet finds, ranging from hot red ensembles and cool blue swimsuits to pistachio brown dresses and white net sarongs. With all these items in mind, it’s clear Kostek has a keen eye for what’s hot. Perhaps she’ll cook up another collection in the future.
The model is also known to some as a social media influencer. On some of her Instagram posts, she can be seen collaborating with brands including NOVOS Labs, Victoria’s Secret, Cadillac, Solidcore and Durex.
It’s well known that popular influencers can earn income from their pages. For example, fellow SI Swimsuit model Dunne—who has amassed 8 million followers on TikTok and 5.3 million on Instagram—can earn thousands per sponsored post.
Regardless of where she sets her sights next, Kostek is just getting started. Without a doubt, her next moves will add a couple more zeros to her bank account.