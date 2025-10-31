Ilona Maher’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
Ilona Maher has been a superb addition to the SI Swimsuit brand.
The decorated individual is a symbol of greatness because of her many incredible feats. Her most notable? Taking home a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the category of Women’s Rugby Sevens. Of course, this doesn’t even begin to capture her brilliance, as she has gone on to accomplish even more praiseworthy goals and will certainly achieve even more in the future.
Her excellent display of beauty, brawn and brains aligns with the brand’s celebration of women who raise the stakes and change the game. Undoubtedly, she’s right at home here.
It’s hard to imagine a world where Maher isn’t a part of the SI Swimsuit brand, which is why there’s no time like the present to look back at her best moments—and where better to start than with her remarkable entrance into the fold in 2024?
Digital SI Swimsuit cover in 2024
Fresh off her Olympic victory, Maher officially became a SI Swimsuit model—and not just any model. A digital cover model. Her cover feature in Bellport, N.Y.—photographed by Ben Watts—truly showcased her grace and charm as she posed in modish and elegant swimsuits.
Her 2024 feature did well to demonstrate the many different forms beauty can take. On set, Maher shed light on how she feels empowered through loving every detail of her body.
“Beauty is a lot about how you feel and how you define it. I think everyone has different beauty standards,” Maher told the magazine. “I feel beautiful when I look strong and powerful when I’m wearing makeup and playing on the field. But I think beauty changes constantly, too.“
She went on, adding, “I think my idea of beauty has changed in that it used to be more what society said, like skinny, smaller bodies—which are beautiful bodies—but other bodies can be beautiful as well. Like finding my muscles attractive, my body, my bigger frame beautiful.”
Her positive attitude is inspiring to witness. Still, in a moment of transparency, she spoke about some of the challenges she faces while in the public eye.
“I get comments, of course, being called masculine, manly,” Maher shared. “But so many female athletes get that. People are intimidated by this strong, powerful person, and when you’re too strong and too powerful, they find some way to make it negative. I think it’s just a constant battle of putting messages out there. So, I think we have to continuously put positive messages around body image, around body appreciation.”
Nevertheless, in her true champion fashion, Maher doesn’t let the words of her critics get her down. Rather, she takes it and chucks it across the field like the star rugby athlete she is.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she said in her cover story. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is, and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
Bermuda in 2025
Maher’s second SI Swimsuit feature was just as celebratory as the first. For her return, she took a trip to none other than Bermuda, a picturesque location where the sun always managed to hit Maher at the right angle. Once again, Watts was on the scene to deliver yet another stupendous feature—and this time, she was featured in the yearly print issue.
“I hope people see my photos and understand that strength can be so beautiful and so feminine,“ she stated in her deep dive with the outlet. “And there’s so many different body types, and all are really made for the swimsuit."
Similar to her time on set during her first feature, Maher used her voice to motivate those who need to see an example of a determined trailblazer. This time, she did so by explaining what she believes makes her unbeatable.
“I think I’m unbeatable because I truly am just myself at all times. And I think you can’t be taken down when you know so much who you are and you believe in who you are. You [can] try me, but that’s just what’s happening.”
Maher added, “In middle school basketball practice, my coach read a quote: ‘Respect all, fear none.’ I played some of the best players in the world, and I will always respect them, but I’ll never fear them.”
She also opened up to the SI Swimsuit team about the words she would say to the younger version of herself. Her response was as uplifting as it was encouraging, speaking to just how much her features go beyond the visual.
“I always say I wouldn’t tell her anything. Everything she did has led me to where I am today, all the mistakes she made, all the struggles she went through, though they were hard for her, she battled through them and got me here. So, I would just be like, across the street, like, good job, sweetie, and I don’t even want her to know it’s me.”
SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut in 2025
Wrapping up an already phenomenal summer with the brand, Maher got the special opportunity to strut alongside other SI Swimsuit models during the 2025 installment of Swim Week at the W South Beach in Miami.
One of her two runway looks included a red patterned string bikini adorned with a stylish belt that’s a nod to Western couture. On the catwalk, she brought out her finger guns, looking as cool as ever from the bottom of the stage all the way to the top.
“I’ve never felt as hot as I did that week,” Maher recounted to Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. As for her second look, it was an effortlessly fiery teal one-piece swimsuit with cheetah-print designs throughout. She smiled from ear to ear with confidence beaming with every step.
“I wanted to vibe with the crowd, feel it. I felt very confident. I don’t know why that week was a big week for me, but even just seeing myself...I am definitely heavier than I’ve been; I’m not in Olympic fitness, but I feel really good.”
Between her digital cover, second photo shoot and her Swim Week feature, Maher’s name is written in the SI Swimsuit pages with gold ink.