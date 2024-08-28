Ilona Maher is a rugby superstar who dominates in the sport with the same energy and enthusiasm that she brings to life off of the field. She led Team USA to its first bronze medal in rugby at the Paris Olympics and has been making headlines ever since. To say she is a powerhouse would be an understatement. The Virginia native has always used her platform to champion body positivity, encourage women to love themselves and prove that strength and confidence come in all forms. Maher never shies away from pointing out injustices and calling out when the fashion and sports industries fall short. She went viral on social media following the 2024 games for her sense of humor online, advocacy for female athletes and signature hashtag and personal motto, #beastbeautybrains.
Maher has a bachelors degree in nursing from Quinnipiac University, where she led her team to three national championships, and Master of Business Administration from the Keller School of Management. She is also passionate about giving back to her community and inspires young women to be confident leaders.
Maher makes her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of September’s digital issue. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, NY including the beautiful Fire Island Beach.
Styling the athlete was a “peak moment” for SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors. The model was prepared to dress bold, show some skin and flaunt her hard-earned muscles. While for most photo shoots, the focus is on the fashion first, things were different for Maher. Styling came second to what the brand really wanted to highlight: her beautiful back muscles, strong legs and infectious smile. The team pulled inspiration from Bridget Hall’s timeless and iconic image in a Ralph Lauren USA white one-piece, as well as nautical aesthetics, for Maher's photo shoot.
Photographer: Ben Watts Hair: Sam Leonardi Makeup: Jodie Boland
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. / Ben Watts Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Bond-Eye. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Bond-Eye. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by LET’S SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by LET’S SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by LET’S SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by LET’S SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by LET’S SWIM. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated