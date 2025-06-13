Ilona Maher Says She’s ‘Never Felt as Hot’ as She Did During Swim Week
Ilona Maher has competed at the Olympics, posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in two jaw-dropping shoots (including a digital cover feature) and placed runner-up on Dancing With the Stars. But according to the rugby star herself, nothing quite compares to the confidence she felt during SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week runway show in Miami.
“I’ve never felt as hot as I did that week,” Maher said on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast while reflecting on her viral walk.
The professional rugby player made her runway debut at the brand’s annual show this May, walking barefoot in two stunning, unique swimsuits with hundreds of fans and fellow models cheering her on.
Kelce, whose chart-topping Wave Original show launched last December, called it “one of the most iconic runway walks” she’d ever seen. Maher, who struck two powerful, playful poses at the end of the catwalk on May 31, laughed in response: “I was feeling myself.”
Though she admitted to being a little nervous beforehand, the 28-year-old fully embraced the spotlight. “I love attention,” she said. “So I get out there, and people start clapping for me. I’m like, ‘This is it. Give it to me. I love it.’”
Her confidence extended beyond the runway. Throughout the weekend, Maher lit up the red carpet in a series of show-stopping gowns styled by Margot Zamet. While rewatching footage during the podcast taping, the Vermont native grinned and said, “Oh my god, I cannot stop looking at myself. Woah.”
Maher credits that joy to how grounded she felt during Swim Week—mentally, physically and emotionally. “I wanted to vibe with the crowd, feel it,” she said of her runway walk. “I felt very confident. I don’t know why that week was a big week for me, but even just seeing myself… I am definitely heavier than I’ve been, I’m not in Olympic fitness, but I feel really good.”
That mix of unapologetic honesty and self-love is exactly what’s made Maher such a standout in the SI Swimsuit family and the content creation space. She first posed for the franchise in 2024 and landed on the cover of the September digital issue after her shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y. This year, she returned to grace the physical magazine with a bold and beautiful feature in Bermuda.
Maher’s confidence has been palpable across every platform—from the beaches, to the ballroom, to the runway and even the Today Show, where she told hosts she intentionally avoids prepping for photo shoots because she wants to look and feel like herself.
“I love showing what this body has done for me,” the House of Maher cohost said on the daytime television show. “It’s been to two Olympics. It’s strong and perfect for what it does.”
And, as Maher continued on NGL, her confidence isn’t just for her—it’s for the women watching: “I just love that other girls get to see that… see how confident and beautiful I feel.”