Katie Austin’s HIIT Workouts Are a Challenge, Even for Her Fitness Guru Mom, Denise

The co-Rookie of the Year and her mom walked the runway together at Miami Swim Week 2022.

Denise Austin and Katie Austin attend the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fitness influencer Katie Austin has built a successful brand around sharing workout videos, healthy recipes and encouraging messages. She started working toward a sustainable lifestyle at a young age as the daughter of ’90s fitness icon Denise Austin.

The two sat down and spoke to SI Swimsuit during Miami Swim Week, and when asked who creates harder workouts, the answer for both was easy: definitely Katie.

“Of course [Katie],” Denise said. “She’s got the best abs. You get your booty working with Katie’s workouts. She does these HIIT workouts that get my butt working.”

As for who has made more workouts? The answer is for sure Denise. “Thousands,” the women answered in sync.

Katie auditioned for (and won) SI Swim Search in 2021 and was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 alongside Christen Harper.

The 29-year-old has more than 1.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram and often posts workout videos and fun recipes. She also maintains a blog with in-depth lifestyle content. Her three pillars are confidence, dedication and healthy living.

Austin and her mom walked the Miami Swim Week runway together, creating an iconic and memorable moment for family and fans alike.

“My mom is my inspiration for everything. She’s my biggest supporter, mentor, best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment,” the Austin AF podcast host said. “She’s guided me throughout my career and helped me get to where I am today. Showing that mother-daughter bond in an event like this is going to be so special. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Katie Austin and Denise Austin walk the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. John Parra/Getty Images



