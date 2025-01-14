Katie Austin Takes Us Inside Her Day Volunteering for Los Angeles Fire Victims: ‘Hard to Put Into Words’
Katie Austin is lending her support to those in Los Angeles, Calif. amid the devastating fires that have resulted in over 200,000 people forced to flee and more than 7,800 homes and various infrastructures lost or forever damaged.
Alongside Kelsey Bull, who organized this local donation fund, the four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed her support by delivering snacks and supplies to first responders working relentlessly around the clock to put out the fires and save the thousands of lives affected. She took to her Instagram to share her journey thus far and highlight how others can help make a difference in the lives of the Los Angeles fire victims.
Austin notes that all the horrors and terrors that come with the wildfires finally felt “real” for her, prompting her to want to do something for those on the frontlines of the fight, even if it’s only on a small scale.
“There are 3,000 firefighters here,” Austin expressed in her Instagram video. “They need donations, they need protein, they need sunscreen. They need a whole lot of stuff, so we have sunscreen. We have wipes to wipe their body down. I mean, these people are working 24 to 36-hour shifts. They need to be fed, they need hydration, and so anything you guys can donate would be amazing.”
In addition to donating food and skincare protection, Austin notes the importance of first responders in need of menstrual products. These first responders may not always have access to these sanitary products as they fight fires and return to their sleeping tents after hours of working exhausted and overwhelmed, which is why she shares that she was brought to tears seeing how relieved they were to receive these much-needed items.
Thanks to Austin and Bull interviewing the first responders, more awareness was raised, shedding light on the perspectives of the unsung heroes and what their new normal looks like amid the wildfires. These interviews on Austin’s platform also helped her 443,000 followers learn ways that they can also get involved and donate.
Fortunately, the efforts of Austin (and many like her) speaking up were met with communities quickly showing up with donations for these first responders.
As a parting note, Austin took to her Instagram to open up about how she can sometimes feel “performative” and “icky” for using her platform to spread positivity during difficult times such as these. Even so, she knows the importance of speaking up as it could make all the difference in someone’s life.
“There’s part of me that feels performative and icky posting myself online. Bc I’m not asking for praise,” Austin wrote on her Instagram story. “The reason to do it is because it helps you guys understand where your donations are going. [...] And if it helps raising over $40k––which it has––then so be it. Happy to have a platform that can be used for good.”