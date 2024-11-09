Ali Truwit Stuns in Silver Two-Piece, Flaunts Paralympic Medals in Bold SI Swimsuit Debut
From shark attack survivor to two-time silver medalist at the Paralympics, Ali Truwit is quite the inspiration. The 24-year-old attended Yale University where she competed on the women’s swimming and diving team, having graduated in 2023. Just two days after her graduation, the Connecticut native was enjoying a trip to Turks and Caicos when she was attacked by a shark, resulting in her losing her foot and part of her leg. But this life-threatening event couldn’t keep Truwit away from the water. She soon got back in the pool and wanted to keep going.
Truwit’s unbelievable journey led her to the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where she competed in Para swimming and went home with two silver medals in the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke—setting two new American records. Just over a year after surviving a shark attack, the Yale Bulldogs alum was not only back in the water but also reaching major achievements in her sport. Her talent, determination and passion are nothing short of incredible, and are some of the many reasons we’re so excited to welcome her to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand today.
Posing in Boca Raton, Fla. for photographer Ben Horton, Truwit looked stunning on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut. See the first official image from her shoot below, showing her rocking a silver micro thong string two-piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid. Of course, one of the best parts of the shot below is the fact that Truwit proudly shows off her Paralympic medals, representing such a momentous part of her life worth celebrating.
Truwit’s blonde locks flowed perfectly in the ocean breeze as she looked back at the camera while standing in the sand. SI Swimsuit shared this photo to Instagram, which was, expectedly, met with praise.
“Absolutely amazing!! Your strength and beauty is awe inspiring!” a fan gushed.
“What an amazing and inspiring woman. So sorry for what she has endured but she really has overcome and is shinning!!! In her power, accomplishments and life ❤️❤️❤️ congrats beautiful,” actor Janel Tanna wrote.
“This is so iconic Ali!!! ❤❤❤,” a third commented.
When Truwit isn’t in the water, she’s dedicated to giving back, starting a non-profit called Stronger Than You Think. The organization aims to provide resources for people with limb loss. “As I have survived and recovered from a shark attack in May 2023 where I lost my foot and part of my leg, I have come to understand how expensive prosthetics are and how little is covered by insurance,” the swimmer shared on the website. “I’ve also been reminded how critical being a capable swimmer was to my survival. I started Stronger Than You Think to help people in need of financial assistance with their prosthetics as well as to help people become water safe.“
Stay tuned for more updates from Trwuit’s SI Swimsuit debut.