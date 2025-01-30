Go Behind the Scenes in Jamaica With SI Swimsuit’s Newest Rookie Denise Marie Bidot
Denise Marie Bidot is rewriting the rules of fashion one fierce step at a time, and now, she’s gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit. Making her debut in the 2025 issue, the 38-year-old joins the legendary lineup, captured by photographer Yu Tsai in the stunning landscapes of Jamaica. Bidot is here to prove that beauty comes in every shape, size and form.
The Miami-born model has spent years breaking barriers, making history as the first plus-size Latina model to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week in 2014. Now, her long-overdue SI Swimsuit feature cements her status as a true icon in the industry. But what makes her even more remarkable is her relentless passion for challenging the status quo.
“I get really excited to work with brands that are unafraid to try something bold; both in their creative concepts and in their castings,” Bidot shared. “In a day and age where it’s easy to simply do the same thing over and over, I appreciate and enjoy both supporting and working with brands that stay authentic and leave a social footprint that I can be proud of.”
Bidot’s journey to the top wasn’t without its twists and turns. She originally pursued acting but was met with the industry’s harsh beauty standards. Instead of conforming, she pivoted to makeup artistry, thinking she’d found her forever career. Fate, however, had bigger plans. A chance discovery by a photographer launched her modeling career, and she hasn’t looked back since.
Her early beginnings included gigs with brands like Forever 21, Old Navy, Target and Nordstrom. Since then, she’s added major names like Olay, Elomi Lingerie and Tribe 35 to her résumé.
When she’s not slaying in front of the camera, Bidot is a mom to her daughter, Joselyn Adams, and uses her platform to celebrate motherhood and all the ins and outs of it. She is also deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly with This Is About Humanity, a charity helping families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
While her entire SI Swimsuit gallery won’t be online until the magazine comes out in May, her jaw-dropping reveal image in a beautiful ERES green suit is the perfect sneak peek into just how gorgeous, radiant and inspiring the model is. Check out some stunning behind the scenes images below.
Stay tuned for more from Bidot’s SI Swimsuit debut.