Everything to Know About Ellie Thumann, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Ellie Thumann is making her triumphant return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for the third consecutive year, this time photographed on the pink sands of Bermuda. The 23-year-old model, content creator and mental health advocate — best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on YouTube — first joined the franchise in 2023 when she traveled to Puerto Rico for her unforgettable rookie debut.
She returned the following year for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, where she posed in Mexico. Now, with two stunning features under her belt, Thumann is back for 2025 — stepping in front of the camera for photographer Ben Watts, with her signature charm, radiant smile and charismatic energy.
Finding and embracing confidence
Since her debut, Thumann has been open about how her SI Swimsuit experience has been so empowering. After stepping outside her comfort zone in Puerto Rico, she returned the following year with a new sense of assurance.
“It’s very surreal just seeing everyone and knowing everyone this year,” she said after her 2024 feature. Reflecting on her rookie year, she recalled feeling “so overwhelmed” but noted that “it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year.”
For Thumann, her journey has been about embracing her healthiest self — both physically and mentally. “I’m very proud of being the healthiest version of myself inward and outward,” she shared during her 2023 shoot, adding that she hopes her photos inspire others to let their beauty “radiate from the inside out.”
Thumann, who began modeling as a child alongside her mother, has since built an impressive portfolio with major fashion and beauty brands. Her resume includes campaigns with Bvlgari, Coach, Giorgio Armani, Prada Beauty and Victoria’s Secret Pink.
When it comes to brand partnerships, the Arizona native emphasizes the importance of authenticity.
“Incorporating brands I already use and make sense for me in a very organic way always feels the best,” she explains. “I love shooting on all my different cameras and editing so it’s super fun to get creative with.”
From fashion campaigns to content creation, Thumann’s hands-on approach and creative eye have played a huge role in her success.
Using her platform for good
While her modeling career continues to thrive, Thumann’s dedication to mental health advocacy remains equally important.
Having launched her YouTube channel in 2014, her 2.1 million subscribers haven’t just followed her journey — they’ve grown up with her. From her early teenage years to her career taking off in her early 20s, Thumann’s audience has been with her through life’s highs, lows and everything in between. They’ve watched her navigate the messy realities of adolescence, embrace vulnerability and ultimately emerge stronger, wiser and more established than ever. From cross-country moves to brand trips and exciting modeling milestones, Thumann has brought her audience along every step of the way.
What started as simple lifestyle content, rooted in authenticity and kindness, has grown into a platform where Thumann’s followers feel seen and supported. By sharing her wellness routines, mental health journey and candid everyday moments, she has fostered a meaningful connection with her audience. Her honesty has earned her a reputation as a comfort creator — someone fans turn to for guidance, inspiration and reassurance.
Thumann prioritizes “taking care of myself from the inside out and fueling my body well,” as well as “staying healthy while being on the go all the time.”
The South Carolina resident’s self-care routine extends beyond physical wellness and her signature hot girl walks — she’s a firm believer in setting boundaries and unplugging. “Therapy and finding ways to stay offline and get outside” are also key goals for her.
“Staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been even in the midst of glamor, travel and incredible opportunities,” is what Thumann says keeps her grounded.