Meet Jordan Chiles, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles needs no introduction. The 23-year-old gymnast made her debut during the Tokyo Games in 2020 and truly made a name for herself during the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris as a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s national team.
We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chiles to the fold in the forthcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue as an athlete. Today, the Oregon native is in Boca Raton, Fla., posing for next May’s magazine in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
While the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account will drop a few behind the scenes teasers from set today, you’ll have to wait until next May to see her images in the 2025 issue. To hold you over, we’ve compiled some must-know information about Chiles below.
Chiles’s athletic accomplishments
A gymnast since the young age of 6, Chiles earned her elite status at the age of 11 and made her debut at the American Classic in 2013. Eight years later, Chiles had a standout year and went 24 for 24 on the season, earning herself a spot on the U.S. women’s national team for the Olympics. During her summer games debut in Tokyo, she earned a silver medal in the women’s team artistic gymnastics competition. Chiles is also an all-around Winter Cup and Pan American Games champion.
Despite her status on the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the games in Paris, Chiles is currently attempting to reclaim her bronze medal, which was stripped from the athlete following a revision of her final score in the floor exercise. She is appealing the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) based on new evidence and a possible conflict of interest.
At the collegiate level, Chiles has won two individual NCAA titles with UCLA, and the athlete plans to return to the Bruins gymnastics team for the 2025 season.
More highlights on Chiles
An advocate for body positivity and mental health, Chiles is often outspoken about both subjects on her social media platforms. She has 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone, where Chiles shares content from the gym, partnership videos and lifestyle pics. She has teamed up with a number of brands over the years, including Nike, Milani Cosmetics, Love Wellness, Urban Outfitters and others.
Currently a cast member on the “2024 Gold Over America Tour” alongside fellow gymnasts like Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, Chiles is an extraordinary example of athleticism and perseverance.