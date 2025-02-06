Everything to Know About Nicole Williams English, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Model Nicole Williams English took our breath away when announcing her pregnancy while walking the SI Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week in 2022, marking her introduction to the brand. It was evident then, if it wasn’t already, how special she was, and the brand was thrilled to have her pose for the 2023 magazine—while seven months pregnant—and again in 2024. For her third feature, this time for the 2025 issue, English is currently on set with Yu Tsai in Jamaica where she’s undoubtedly serving another batch of unforgettable photos.
English and her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, welcomed their daughter India Moon in early 2023, and the little one has already made her runway debut—being held by her mom as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk during Miami Swim Week 2023. The swimwear designer and former WAGs star is on her way to becoming a total brand staple, cementing herself in SI Swimsuit history with her undeniable beauty inside and out.
English’s full gallery of images from her Jamaica photo shoot will be released at a later date, but the brand is excited to share her first official image that will be featured in the 2025 magazine. Embracing the beautiful location with the country’s Rastafarian colors, the Canada native looked stunning in the Caribbean sun and breeze.
Keep a close eye on our 2025 reveals page and the SI Swimsuit Instagram account for more behind the scenes photos and videos from English’s time on set in Jamaica. In the meantime, get to know the model and entrepreneur a little better.
Modeling and other business ventures
Hailing from the small town of Newfoundland, Canada, English relocated to Toronto as a teenager and pursued her dreams of modeling. It was there that she set her sights on SI Swimsuit. “One of the first covers [I saw] was the 1997 Tyra Banks in the polka-dot bikini,” she told the brand. “I remember just being in awe and thinking she's just mind-blowing. That cover and then a Heidi Klum cover. I’d put [the pictures of models] all over my walls, and I literally just manifested.”
Over the years she gained modeling experience, living in both New York City and Los Angeles, but it wasn’t until 2023 that she finally debuted as a rookie with SI Swimsuit. Her simply breathtaking shoot with Yu Tsai in Dominica, where she was seven months pregnant, earned her the title of Rookie of the Year. She was the second model to appear in the magazine visibly pregnant. “I hope that I can inspire people and show a part of me, especially being pregnant doing this,” English expressed while on set.
Running it back the next year, English returned to SI Swimsuit in 2024, posing in the scenic Mexico for Tsai’s lens. She’s now walked the SI Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week for three consecutive years.
And English isn’t just great at modeling swimsuits; she also designs them. In 2017, she launched the swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn by Nicole Williams English, which sells gorgeous beachwear perfect for any beach getaway—including a special collaboration with SI Swimsuit that was released in 2023. “It’s been a real pinch-me moment because this is absolutely a dream come true to be able to combine my dream career path with my love for design,” she told WWD on the collection.
As a content creator with over 2.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, English has collaborated with notable brands such as Alo, Gillette and Prime Video. A passionate animal advocate and vegetarian, she is also an ambassador for Beyond Meat. When it comes to the world of internet influencing, she is determined to stay authentic. “It’s very important to be true to my followers and honest,” she tells us. “I want to build a trust with them so I try to only promote things I feel good about.”
Marriage to Larry English
After meeting at a mutual friend’s party in Los Angeles in 2011, English was set up with the former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. Their relationship became highly publicized through the first season of E!’s WAGS LA in 2015 and in 2017, the pair got married in a gorgeous Laguna Beach ceremony. The adorable now-family of three can be seen on English’s Instagram, where she shares humorous videos of their everyday lives.
“I guess the rest is history,” Larry told the brand in 2022 when looking back at the night he and Nicole met. “Because we’ve been inseparable ever since. It has been 11 years.”