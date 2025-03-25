Everything to Know About Olivia Dunne, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
From dazzling routines on the mat to striking poses on sunlit shores, Olivia Dunne is once again bringing her signature confidence and athleticism to the pages of SI Swimsuit, this time, traveling to the breathtaking Bermuda.
The fifth-year LSU gymnast once again teamed up with photographer Ben Watts, their third collaboration following stunning shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal. The duo’s creative chemistry has consistently delivered standout results — and this latest feature is no exception.
Dunne, the most-followed and highest-paid female NCAA athlete with over 13 million combined TikTok and Instagram followers, has become a powerful force in college athletics. She discovered her love for gymnastics at age 3, earned her first Division I scholarship offer at 10 and committed to LSU at the age of 14. Today, she’s a trailblazer in the NIL space with major brand partnerships and a mission to empower female student-athletes.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne said of her debut. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
A continued legacy of breaking barriers
When SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day first introduced Dunne as a model, she praised her for shattering stereotypes.
“Last year, we featured Livvy the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and an all-star on the rise,” Day said at the time. “This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who continues to break barriers and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes.”
That message still holds true. Dunne’s ability to balance elite gymnastics with a thriving digital presence has helped normalize female athletes embracing their full potential both inside and outside of sports.
The gymnast has shared that her SI Swimsuit experience has been pivotal in boosting her confidence and unlocking new opportunities.
“Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool,” she recalled. “SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”
A star beyond the gym
In addition to her athletic achievements, Dunne has expanded her influence in fashion, fitness and media. She’s partnered with major brands like Vuori, Nautica, and Purina, and founded The Livvy Fund in 2023 to help LSU’s female athletes secure NIL deals.
“I just want to show other girls that they can have it all — they can be a savvy businesswoman, they can capitalize on their NIL while still in college,” Dunne said. “Being at the forefront of NIL while still at LSU and while only being 20 years old, I hope that it shows other girls that they can do it, too. The collectives mostly go to men’s sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities. Women’s sports deserve the same publicity — we put in equal work, equal time in our facilities, and in school. I hope The Livvy Fund is just the beginning.”
She’s also stepped into entertainment, starring in Amazon Prime’s Money Game, a docuseries that highlights the evolving landscape of college sports and lucrative financial opportunities.
Dunne’s return to SI Swimsuit is yet another milestone in her decorated career. The All-American gymnast helped lead LSU to its first NCAA championship title in 2024, maintained her place on the SEC Academic Honor Roll throughout her college career and earned recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30 and Top Creators lists.
With her unwavering commitment to breaking barriers and inspiring young women, Dunne continues to set the gold standard for what it means to be a modern-day multi-hyphenate powerhouse.