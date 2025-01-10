SI Swimsuit Models Are Starting the Year on Vacation, and in Major Style
As many of us get back into the swing of things at work or school following the holiday season, several SI Swimsuit models are starting the year off with the perfect form of a mental reset: a little getaway. Whether they’re traveling to exotic and warm locations or spending some time on the slopes, we’re living vicariously through these models, who have taken to sharing an inside look from their adventures on Instagram.
Below, check out a few of our favorite travel-themed social media posts from SI Swimsuit models this week. We’ve been living vicariously through them, and now you can, too!
Xandra Pohl
Has anyone ever looked this adorable in winter-weather gear? We think not. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie recently spent time in Aspen, Colo., where she enjoyed a ski trip with her girlfriends. Pohl shared plenty of content from the slopes, including lots of cold-weather fashion inspo, like a pink-and-white checkered jacket by Guest in Residence.
Katie Austin
Meanwhile, the four-time SI Swimsuit star began her 2025 at Chileno Bay in Los Cabos. Austin noted in an Instagram caption that she was “starting 2025 off right,” and we can’t argue. Her vacation carousel included tons of incredible dresses, a few bikini pics, food snaps and gorgeous views.
Winnie Harlow
The SI Swimsuit legend modeled a trendy denim bikini on a Yamaha WaveRunner in Jamaica. Photographer Jamie Bruce snapped Harlow’s photos in a series of stunning images captured both on the water and on land.
Alix Earle
Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, has been spending time in St. Bart’s, and her Instagram content from the Caribbean is certainly enviable. We can’t get enough of this dreamy, white lace dress by Stella McCartney she rocked out on the water. The content creator also posted an aesthetic carousel of vacay photos, including one of herself posing in a plunging black SAME one-piece swimsuit.
Irina Shayk
While it’s not clear where she enjoyed her recent beachside adventure, Shayk celebrated her 39th birthday in the sand. The 10-time SI Swimsuit model published a carousel of photos and video full of seashells, fireworks and an ultra-cheeky bikini with her followers.
Ellie Thumann
Like Pohl, Thumann has been enjoying the start of 2025 in the snow with her girlfriends. The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s trip to Lake Tahoe is giving us major wanderlust, from her cozy aesthetic to her sporty style on the slopes.