36 Boho Dresses for Easy, Late Summer Style

We’ve rounded up our favorites to close out the season.
Summer is winding down but we’re just getting started with giving you all of our best of styling picks. Late summer is the time to get lost in the moment with your best friends, partner or crush. Rooftop parties in the city. Drinks in the park. Day adventures all outside. Below we’ve compiled a list of our 36 favorite Boho-inspired dresses. You won’t have to leave summer behind with these easy, breezy styles.

Crochet

Crochet has been trending for a bit now and isn’t going anywhere. These dresses are flexible and hug all the right places. You’ll look calm, cool and collected in any of these pieces. 

Shop the Look

MANGO - Crochet Minidress, $119.99 (nordstrom.com)

Crochet floral boho dress

Live out your ’70s fantasies.

Anthropologie - Black Crochet Minidress, $49.95 (anthropologie.com)

crochet mini black dress

A black crochet dress? Yes, please.

Ulla Johnson - Alexis Dress, $647 (revolve.com)

Ulla Johnson Alexis Dress

Imagine walking on the beach, watching the sunset, in this. Just casually angelic and all...

Gabriela Hearst - Aidy Dress, $6,500 (gabrielahearst.com)

Aidy Dress Crochet Gabriela Hearst

Live out all of your fantasies with this hauntingly gorgeous look.

Sleeves

Sleeves!!!! We’re ready for them. Each dress in this collection offers something flirty, floaty and stunning. You can’t go wrong.

Shop the Looks

Zimmermann - Jeannie Embroidered, $1150 (zimmermann.com)

JEANNIE EMBROIDERED YOKE MINI Zimmermann

When the glass slipper fits...

Corey Lynn Calter - Wrap Mini Dress, $180 (anthropologie.com)

Corey Lynn Calter Wrap Mini Dress

A dress suitable for some deep R&R or party time. 

Jen's Pirate Booty - Daydream Sonora, $211 (revolve.com)

daydream sonora dress by jen's pirate booty

We love a bold slit.

Floral

Feminine, fresh and in bloom. Each dress cultivates class and vibrancy.

Shop the Looks

Mara Hoffman - Ava Dress, $450 (marahoffman.com)

Mara Hoffman - Ava Dress Boho

The colors, the design. This look is art.

Sea - Tess Midi Dress, $395 (shopbop.com)

Sea Tess Midi Dress

It’s adorable and unpretentious. 

Reformation - Juliette Dress, $248 (reformation.com)

Reformation - Juliette Dress Es

The thigh slit, though...

The Great - The Plumeria Dress, $395 (thisisthegreat.com)

The Great - Plumeria Dress Black Enchanted Floral

This dress will impress any parental figure (and you’ll still look effortlessly cute).

Body Con

The level of chicness is off the charts on these tight-fitting dresses. Perfect for the night out to the rooftop bar or dinner with your crush.

Shop the Looks

Mara Hoffman - Sloan Colorblock, $525 (modaoperandi.com)

Mara Hoffman - Sloan Colorblock Midi Dress (bodycon

Look out! Geometrics are on the rise.

Remi x Revolve - Hannah Maxi Dress, $135 (revolve.com)

Remi x Revolve Hannah Maxi Dress bodycon

Go directly to the front of the line.

Sustainably Sourced

Don’t sacrifice your standards for something (or someone!) cute. We’ve got you covered with these ethically and sustainably sourced threads.

Shop the Looks

Christy Dawn - The Addison Dress, $368 (christydawn.com)

Christy Dawn - The Addison Dress Sustainably Sourced

Greet the late summer sun in this.

Farm Rio - Midnight Leaves Sleeve Dress, $195 (nordstrom.com)

Farm Rio Nordstrom Midnight Leaves Smocked Puff Sleeve Sustainably Sourced Dress

The perfect dress for your night out.

Reformation - Blu Linen Two-Piece, $278 (reformation.com)

Reformation - Blu Linen Two Piece

This says, “I’ve got it all together.”

Always on Vacation

Live in the moment. These fittings accentuate the joyful spirit of your most adventurous season to date.

Shop the Looks

TROVATA - Kristi Dress, $358 (trovata.com)

TROVATA - Kristi Dress in Spring Ivy - always on vacation

A timeless look to wear on any occasion.

net-a-porter - SEA - Wilma smocked midi dress, $450 (netaporter.com)

SEA - Wilma Smocked cutout matelasse cotton-blend midi dress net-a-porter always on vacation

The cutest dress for the cutest person (you).

Sexy

The mimosas are gone. The picnic blanket is folded. You’re in front of your closet choosing what to wear before your second date with the partner of your dreams. You look in your closet and release a sigh of relief. (You can thank us later.)

Shop the Looks

ULLA JOHNSON - Josana Cutout, $895 (nordstrom.com)

Ulla Johnson - Josana Cutout Dress Sexy Boho Nordstrom

Feel as good as you look in this.

Bronx and Banco - Jafari Tulum Gown, $1,150 (revolve.com)

Revolve - Bronx and Banco Jafari Tulum Down Sexy Dress

There’s an energy of attraction in the twists and turns of this gown.

retrofete - Vinci Dress, $1,095 (revolve.com)

Revolve - Retrofete - Vinci Dress in Silver & Nude

Our jaws are dropping. (Yours will be, too.)

Fall Vibes

Seasons collide when it’s sexy velvet and a bikini peeks out. Why not? The cut screams summer but the colors speak fall.

Shop the Looks

for Love & Lemons - Viv Midi Dress, $284 (forloveandlemons.com)

For Love & Lemons - Viv Midi Dress

Can you hear the crunch of leaves from the soles of your shoes?

Guapa - One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $260 (anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie - Guapa - One Shoulder mini dress

’Tis the season to have a hot toddy...in this sexy dress.

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - The Somerset, $168 (anthropologie.com)

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - The Somerset Maxi Dress

Fulfill your visions of frolicking in the fields with this look.

Greek Goddess

You’ll be practically floating, looking like a goddess year round.

Shop the Looks

CARAVANA - Abalkan maxi dress, $428 (netaporter.com)

CARAVANA Abalkan open-back leather-trimmed cotton-gauze halterneck maxi dress

This could literally be Aphrodite's dress. The laws of attraction are on your side.

Mini

Sexy and cute all in one. For those late-summer days under the sun.

Shop the Looks

PEONY - +NET SUSTAIN smocked floral, $260 (netaporter.com)

PEONY+ NET SUSTAIN smocked floral-print linen mini dress

Vintage and trendy all in one.

Camilla - Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $699 (revolve.com)

Camilla - Off Shoulder Mini Dress Revolve

The shoulder reveal lifts this look to another dimension.

LoveShackFancy - Olani Smocked Mini Dress, $375 (anthropologie.com)

LoveShackFancy - Olani Smocked Mini Dress

Get ready to party.

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - Sleeveless Somerset, $140 (anthropologie.com)

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - Somerset Mini Dress Poplin Edition

Wear this on any occasion and watch your mood lighten.

Whimisical

Can someone take a personality pic please? 

Shop the Looks

AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA - Lima Monarca maxi dress, $1,400 (netaporter.com)

AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA - Lima Monarca appliquéd tiered linen maxi dress

This is truly a one-of-a-kind dress.

