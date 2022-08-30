36 Boho Dresses for Easy, Late Summer Style
Summer is winding down but we’re just getting started with giving you all of our best of styling picks. Late summer is the time to get lost in the moment with your best friends, partner or crush. Rooftop parties in the city. Drinks in the park. Day adventures all outside. Below we’ve compiled a list of our 36 favorite Boho-inspired dresses. You won’t have to leave summer behind with these easy, breezy styles.
Crochet
Crochet has been trending for a bit now and isn’t going anywhere. These dresses are flexible and hug all the right places. You’ll look calm, cool and collected in any of these pieces.
MANGO - Crochet Minidress, $119.99 (nordstrom.com)
Live out your ’70s fantasies.
Anthropologie - Black Crochet Minidress, $49.95 (anthropologie.com)
A black crochet dress? Yes, please.
Ulla Johnson - Alexis Dress, $647 (revolve.com)
Imagine walking on the beach, watching the sunset, in this. Just casually angelic and all...
Gabriela Hearst - Aidy Dress, $6,500 (gabrielahearst.com)
Live out all of your fantasies with this hauntingly gorgeous look.
Sleeves
Sleeves!!!! We’re ready for them. Each dress in this collection offers something flirty, floaty and stunning. You can’t go wrong.
Zimmermann - Jeannie Embroidered, $1150 (zimmermann.com)
When the glass slipper fits...
Corey Lynn Calter - Wrap Mini Dress, $180 (anthropologie.com)
A dress suitable for some deep R&R or party time.
Jen's Pirate Booty - Daydream Sonora, $211 (revolve.com)
We love a bold slit.
Floral
Feminine, fresh and in bloom. Each dress cultivates class and vibrancy.
Mara Hoffman - Ava Dress, $450 (marahoffman.com)
The colors, the design. This look is art.
Sea - Tess Midi Dress, $395 (shopbop.com)
It’s adorable and unpretentious.
Reformation - Juliette Dress, $248 (reformation.com)
The thigh slit, though...
The Great - The Plumeria Dress, $395 (thisisthegreat.com)
This dress will impress any parental figure (and you’ll still look effortlessly cute).
Body Con
The level of chicness is off the charts on these tight-fitting dresses. Perfect for the night out to the rooftop bar or dinner with your crush.
Mara Hoffman - Sloan Colorblock, $525 (modaoperandi.com)
Look out! Geometrics are on the rise.
Remi x Revolve - Hannah Maxi Dress, $135 (revolve.com)
Go directly to the front of the line.
Sustainably Sourced
Don’t sacrifice your standards for something (or someone!) cute. We’ve got you covered with these ethically and sustainably sourced threads.
Christy Dawn - The Addison Dress, $368 (christydawn.com)
Greet the late summer sun in this.
Farm Rio - Midnight Leaves Sleeve Dress, $195 (nordstrom.com)
The perfect dress for your night out.
Reformation - Blu Linen Two-Piece, $278 (reformation.com)
This says, “I’ve got it all together.”
Always on Vacation
Live in the moment. These fittings accentuate the joyful spirit of your most adventurous season to date.
TROVATA - Kristi Dress, $358 (trovata.com)
A timeless look to wear on any occasion.
net-a-porter - SEA - Wilma smocked midi dress, $450 (netaporter.com)
The cutest dress for the cutest person (you).
Sexy
The mimosas are gone. The picnic blanket is folded. You’re in front of your closet choosing what to wear before your second date with the partner of your dreams. You look in your closet and release a sigh of relief. (You can thank us later.)
ULLA JOHNSON - Josana Cutout, $895 (nordstrom.com)
Feel as good as you look in this.
Bronx and Banco - Jafari Tulum Gown, $1,150 (revolve.com)
There’s an energy of attraction in the twists and turns of this gown.
retrofete - Vinci Dress, $1,095 (revolve.com)
Our jaws are dropping. (Yours will be, too.)
Fall Vibes
Seasons collide when it’s sexy velvet and a bikini peeks out. Why not? The cut screams summer but the colors speak fall.
for Love & Lemons - Viv Midi Dress, $284 (forloveandlemons.com)
Can you hear the crunch of leaves from the soles of your shoes?
Guapa - One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $260 (anthropologie.com)
’Tis the season to have a hot toddy...in this sexy dress.
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - The Somerset, $168 (anthropologie.com)
Fulfill your visions of frolicking in the fields with this look.
Greek Goddess
You’ll be practically floating, looking like a goddess year round.
CARAVANA - Abalkan maxi dress, $428 (netaporter.com)
This could literally be Aphrodite's dress. The laws of attraction are on your side.
Mini
Sexy and cute all in one. For those late-summer days under the sun.
PEONY - +NET SUSTAIN smocked floral, $260 (netaporter.com)
Vintage and trendy all in one.
Camilla - Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $699 (revolve.com)
The shoulder reveal lifts this look to another dimension.
LoveShackFancy - Olani Smocked Mini Dress, $375 (anthropologie.com)
Get ready to party.
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie - Sleeveless Somerset, $140 (anthropologie.com)
Wear this on any occasion and watch your mood lighten.
Whimisical
Can someone take a personality pic please?
AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA - Lima Monarca maxi dress, $1,400 (netaporter.com)
This is truly a one-of-a-kind dress.