15 Summer Hats You’ll Want for Your Late Summer Wardrobe

A hat may well be the best accessory for the summer. It’s versatile, stylish and protective all at the same time. After all, the summer sun continues to beat down well through September, so it’s the only time in life when being shady is encouraged. Whether you prefer a floppy oversized brim, a straw Panama style or a simple baseball cap, we have rounded up 15 hats that will help you beat the heat and keep your hair and face safe from those UV rays.

Bucket

Maybe the trendiest of the styles this summer, the bucket hat has made a comeback this year. The oh-so-cute style can come in a multitude of materials and is also extremely packable. Kate Bock opted to bring a cozy version from MadHappy along on her African safari honeymoon whereas 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Ciara wore a bright blue Louis Vuitton version to celebrate Pride Month.

Boater

Nothing screams vacation more than a boater hat. The semi-formal style is a perfect complement to wear with a flowy dress or shorts set and is a must for any summer trip. Made popular in the late 19th and early 20th century, it is usually only made from straw but goes with everything.

Thom Browne Braided Boater Hat (originally $450, now $180)

Baseball Cap

The baseball cap is not just stadium fare. SI Swim rookie Olivia Ponton wore one when she helped clean up a Florida beach with 4Ocean, and 2022 cover star Kim Kardashian matched hers to a black Good American bikini during a beach trip earlier this year. The style is definitely sporty—grab one from your favorite sports team to represent or opt for one of these below.

Visor

Great for protecting your face but keeping your hair exposed, the visor is sleek and small enough to not take up so much space in a suitcase. Often seen on the golf course or the tennis court, they are now a fashionista’s must-have.

Camoland Sun visor large brim hat ($18.99)

Pucci embossed logo visor (originally $482, now $193)

Dior DiorClub V1U Visor ($460)

Cowboy

Brooks Nader dressed the part during a trip to Montana. Her suede cowboy hat was paired with a satin dress as well as a denim romper. The great thing about this style is that it channels both city slicker and cowgirl. And it’s year-round versatile as felt or suede options can be worn in all seasons.